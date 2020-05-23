Kenosha County women faces OWI after driving into animal enclosure

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — No animals were injured after a vehicle driven by an allegedly drunken driver ran off the road and crashed through the fences of an animal enclosure Thursday morning in the Town of Burlington, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, Diane L. Albrecht, 60, of Kenosha County, has been arrested for operating while intoxicated as a first offense. She also faces citations for numerous moving violations.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that it received a call at 7:09 a.m. Thursday when a Honda Civic was observed after it “blew a stop sign” and was driving on the gravel shoulder of the road in the area of Pine Street (Highway 83) and Karcher Road in the Town of Burlington, near the Racine/Kenosha county line.

About a mile north, the vehicle appeared to veer off the road, pass through a culvert, drive through about 450 feet of open field, go through two wooden animal fences, enter an animal enclosure that was reportedly occupied by “numerous animals” and come to rest after it struck a pile of wooden pallets resting in a driveway.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0