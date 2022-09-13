 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha County youth invited to conversation about improving health of community tonight

Kenosha County youth are invited to a community conversation tonight to share input on improving health in the community.

This discussion will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. in Room N2 of the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road.

Pizza and refreshments will be served at the meeting. RSVPs are encouraged at Thrive@kenoshacounty.org.

Feedback gathered at the meeting will help to inform Kenosha County Thrive, a community health improvement plan that the county is developing.

