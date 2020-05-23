Kenosha County's COVID-19 Update

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

According to information from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, as of Friday, Kenosha County currently has had 22 deaths from COVID-19 with a current total of 962 confirmed cases.

Statewide, the cumulative total of positive cases stands at 14,396 with 511 new cases reported on May 22. This is an increase of 39 from the 472 new cases reported for May 21.

Cumulative Wisconsin deaths from COVID to date are 496.

Attempts to reopen local businesses have been ongoing since the Wisconsin State Supreme Court overturned Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer-at-Home order on May 13.

Debuted in draft form on May 13, Kenosha Kickstart, covering phased reopening of businesses and social agencies throughout the county, is due for release early this week, according to county officials.

