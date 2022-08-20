Kenosha County's "Picnic in the Park" events Saturday postponed

Kenosha County Parks' scheduled "Picnic in the Park" celebration Saturday in Petrifying Springs Park has been postponed due to the possibility of poor weather.
Concerns that those attending would have shelter from a possible thunderstorm led to the decision.
County officials said the free event, featuring music, kids' activities, food trucks and fireworks, has a rain date planned to hold it on Saturday, Aug. 27, but specific details for the rescheduled event are still being worked out.
Details of the rescheduled event will be released next week.
UPDATED: IN PHOTOS: Images from the 2022 Kenosha County Fair
KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR
Maggie Massey, 2, of Atlanta, enjoys a ride in the midway at the Kenosha County Fair in Wilmot on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. The merry-go-round-style ride was the first carnival ride Massey had ever been on.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR
Fair-goers cheer as ducks race around a track at the Kenosha County Fair in Wilmot on Friday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR
Jeff Beal, of The Real Beal's One Man Band, plays multiple instruments as he sings at the Kenosha County Fair in Wilmot on Friday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR
Fair-goers enjoy rides in the midway at the Kenosha County Fair in Wilmot on Friday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR
Liv Olandese, 7, left, her sister, Murphy, 5, right, and Michael Alberts, 17, handle chicks at the Discover Barnyard at the Kenosha County Fair in Wilmot on Friday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR
Shane Hansen jumps from 65-feet in the air in front of a crowd during the Rock-N-Circus show at the Kenosha County Fair in Wilmot on Friday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Friday at the fair
Haley Curran, of Kenosha, pulls her son, Griffin, 1, along in a wagon in the parade.
Jillian Craig
Friday at the fair
Papa Ron Rieter shows off his inflatable pig costume as he and Vivienne Seaburg, 6, Brennan Seaburg, 2 and Amy Gibbs walk alongside their parade float during the Kenosha County Fair Children’s Parade on Friday morning on the grounds in Wilmot.
Jillian Craig
Friday at the fair
Logan Feivor, 4, pedals as fast as he can in his first children’s pedal tractor pull event at the Kenosha County Fair.
Jillian Craig
Friday at the fair
Sean and Carri Johnson push their chicken coop float with their grandkids inside in the parade.
Jillian Craig
Friday at the fair
Rebekah Pflueger, left, and Mary Taylor, right, pose with Levi Pflueger-beal, age 2, in the center. Levi is dressed as Doug from the Liberty Mutual commercial.
Jillian Craig
Friday at the fair
Stephen Vagnini pushed a stroller with 3-week-old Elijah Vagnini and a prop of Cousin Itt from the Addams Family, as Lisa Floeter, right, and Olivia Floeter, age 9, dressed as Wednesday Adams, walk alongside in the parade.
Jillian Craig
Friday at the Fair
Alphie, 10, Isaac, 5, Kolbe, 4, and Max, 2, McDonald show off their Pac-Man-inspired costumes in the children’s parade.
Jillian Craig
KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR
Caden Warren, 17, shows his crossbreed pig at the Kenosha County Fair in Wilmot on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR
Molly Schwertfeger, 16, shows her crossbreed pig at the Kenosha County Fair in Wilmot on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR
Jalyn Warren, 17, center, shows her crossbreed pig at the Kenosha County Fair in Wilmot on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR
Visitors make their way through the grounds at the Kenosha County Fair in Wilmot on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR
Jimmy Storck makes bubbles of all sizes for children at the Kenosha County Fair in Wilmot on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR
harper Calcagno, 5, hits the sky while doing the Xtreme Jump at the Kenosha County Fair in Wilmot on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR
Caden Warren, 17, left, gets a hug from his sister Jalyn, 19, after his crossbreed pig was named the overall grand champion of the junior swine show at the Kenosha County Fair in Wilmot on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR
Young farmers show their crossbreed pigs at the Kenosha County Fair in Wilmot on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR
Max Marquardt, 8, gets help from his mom, Christie, with getting onto a 1956 J.I. Case Model 400 tractor at the Kenosha County Fair in Wilmot on Wednesday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
Sheep show at Kenosha County fair
The judge of the sheep show examines the sheep while the contestants brace them.
Jillian Craig
Sheep show at Kenosha County Fair
Sheep are braced by competitors Thursday in the Kenosha County Fair Sheep Show for the judge to examine.
Jillian Craig
Sheep show at Kenosha County Fair
Competitors line up their sheep as they wait for the judge to choose the champion market lamb.
Jillian Craig
Combine demolition derby
Combines push and shove each other at the demolition derby at the Kenosha County Fair on Thursday evening.
Jillian Craig
Truck pulls
Trucks compete in different categories during the truck pulling competition at the Kenosha County Fair.
Jillian Craig
Tractor pulls
Like the trucks, tractors competed in different categories during the tractor pulls at the Kenosha County Fair on Thursday evening at the grounds in Wilmot.
Jillian Craig
KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR
Chase Lois, 14, calms his steer as he competes for grand champion in the junior division at the Kenosha County Fair Beef Show in Wilmot on Thursday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO
KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR
Hailey Harpster, 15, center, shakes hands with judge Kyle Adams after her steer is named grand champion in the junior division at the Kenosha County Fair in Wilmot on Thursday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR
Hailey Harpster, 15, shows her steer while competing for the title of grand champion in the junior division at the Kenosha County Fair in Wilmot on Thursday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR
Hailey Harpster, 15, smiles after her steer was named the grand champion in the junior division at the Kenosha County Fair Beef Show in Wilmot on Thursday.
SEAN KRAJACIC photos, KENOSHA NEWS
KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR
Nick Datillo, of Kenosha, leads a group of kids in dance during his show, “Nick’s Kids Show” at the Kenosha County Fair in Wilmot on Thursday. Datillo has been performing at the Kenosha County Fair for 30 years.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR
Madison Bell, 6, runs into her twin brother, Timothy, as they skirt across the water in inflatable balls at the S.E.A. Hunter game booth at the Kenosha County Fair in Wilmot on Thursday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.