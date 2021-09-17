Kenosha County's redistricting map headed to court

The new Kenosha County supervisory district map approved by the County Board Wednesday night is being legally challenged.

A complaint, filed in Kenosha County Circuit Court, requests a ruling on the legality of the map, created to reflect the new 2020 U.S. Census population data. Specifically, it seeks the map be declared illegal and an order it be vacated.

Among the plaintiffs seeking the judgement are four County Board supervisors, Gabe Nudo, Zach Rodriguez, Erin Decker and Amy Maurer.

The complaint was filed by attorney Anthony Nudo, son of Gabe Nudo. The filing was anticipated, given a letter sent via email earlier this week to members of the County Board on behalf of the claimants, that stated the map is unconstitutional and a suit would be filed if it were adopted.

Citizens named as plaintiffs are: Matt Augustine of Kenosha; Ed Hibsch of Kenosha; Amanda Nedweski of Pleasant Prairie; Matt Schuetzner of Pleasant Prairie; Brian Bashaw of Salem Lakes; Karen Cooper of Twin Lakes; and former County Board supervisor John Poole of Salem Lakes.