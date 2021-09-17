Kenosha County's redistricting map headed to court

The new Kenosha County supervisory district map approved by the County Board Wednesday night is being legally challenged.
A complaint, filed in Kenosha County Circuit Court, requests a ruling on the legality of the map, created to reflect the new 2020 U.S. Census population data. Specifically, it seeks the map be declared illegal and an order it be vacated.
Among the plaintiffs seeking the judgement are four County Board supervisors, Gabe Nudo, Zach Rodriguez, Erin Decker and Amy Maurer.
The complaint was filed by attorney Anthony Nudo, son of Gabe Nudo. The filing was anticipated, given a letter sent via email earlier this week to members of the County Board on behalf of the claimants, that stated the map is unconstitutional and a suit would be filed if it were adopted.
Citizens named as plaintiffs are: Matt Augustine of Kenosha; Ed Hibsch of Kenosha; Amanda Nedweski of Pleasant Prairie; Matt Schuetzner of Pleasant Prairie; Brian Bashaw of Salem Lakes; Karen Cooper of Twin Lakes; and former County Board supervisor John Poole of Salem Lakes.
According to the complaint, the supervisory districts in the map are not, as required, substantially equal in population, compact, or contiguous, and do not maintain communities of interest. Further, the complaint claims the map does not comply with the federal Voting Rights Act, split political subdivisions and is “contrary to federal and state law.”
'Legally defensible'
During the review of the map, Kenosha County Corporation Counsel Joseph Cardamone said the approved map meets statutory criteria and is legally defensible.
Cardamone said a deviation percentage is used to determine if the map will meet constitutional muster.
Districts are required by the state Constitution to have roughly equal numbers of residents as measured by the deviation — or the difference between the district with the largest number of people and the district with the smallest number of people.
Any deviation below 10 percent is presumptively constitutional, Cardamone said. Maps with a deviation between 10 percent and 16.4 percent are defensible in court and maps and a deviation percentage over 16 percent are presumptively unconstitutional, he said.
The deviation of the approved map is 12.16 percent.
The lawsuit claims “a maximum deviation above 10 percent is presumptively impermissible and illegal.”
“The Plaintiffs have a reasonable likelihood of success on the merits, especially in light of the standard set forth in Evenwel v. Abbott, supra, which states that deviations above 10% are presumptively impermissible,” the complaint reads.
Not a new situation
Anthony Nudo is a former Kenosha alderman who was a member of the City Council during the 2011 redistricting process. The process includes the county map advancing to the clerks in the county's city, towns and villages, which then create new wards, before returning to the county for final approval.
During the 2011 process, the county filed suit against the city, which had drawn new aldermanic district boundaries that were not consistent with the map adopted by the county. The judge ruled in favor of the county and ordered the city to create new wards, rather than aldermanic districts, using the county map as a guide.
Cardamone said Friday he will not comment on pending litigation.
A scheduling conference on the complaint is set for 9:50 a.m. Feb. 3 before Branch 6 Judge Angelina Gabriele. A request to expedite the complaint will be made given the Nov. 23 deadline required to publish the new map.