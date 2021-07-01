Kenosha County's state senators weigh in on state budget

The two state senators who represent the majority of Kenosha County weighed in late Wednesday night with their thoughts following the passage of the 2021-23 budget.

Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, and Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, who were both were on the Senate floor throughout the day and into the night, each issued emailed statements.

The Senate passed the budget, 23-9, which followed a 64-34 approval by the Assembly on Tuesday. The budget now goes to Gov. Tony Evers, who can choose to sign it or veto portions of it. As of Thursday afternoon, he had not made his decision public.

Both senators gave differing views on the budget and how the state should use an expected $4.4 billion in additional revenue.

Wirch said public hearings held by the Joint Finance Committee around the state showed that 442 Wisconsin residents at those hearings indicated they were in favor of the Badger BounceBack budget proposal, compared to just 52 who were against.

“Yet the committee started off their budget work by gutting some of the most popular and important components of the proposal and made substantive changes, mostly for the worse, throughout,” Wirch said.