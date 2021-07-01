Kenosha County's state senators weigh in on state budget

The two state senators who represent the majority of Kenosha County weighed in late Wednesday night with their thoughts following the passage of the 2021-23 budget.
Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, and Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, who were both were on the Senate floor throughout the day and into the night, each issued emailed statements.
The Senate passed the budget, 23-9, which followed a 64-34 approval by the Assembly on Tuesday. The budget now goes to Gov. Tony Evers, who can choose to sign it or veto portions of it. As of Thursday afternoon, he had not made his decision public.
Both senators gave differing views on the budget and how the state should use an expected $4.4 billion in additional revenue.
Wirch said public hearings held by the Joint Finance Committee around the state showed that 442 Wisconsin residents at those hearings indicated they were in favor of the Badger BounceBack budget proposal, compared to just 52 who were against.
“Yet the committee started off their budget work by gutting some of the most popular and important components of the proposal and made substantive changes, mostly for the worse, throughout,” Wirch said.
“This budget should have been transformational for people of Wisconsin. With once-in-a-generation financial resources, we had a real opportunity to truly make life better for so many of our friends and neighbors. Republicans squandered that opportunity, so I had to vote, ‘No.’”
Wanggaard said the bipartisan support — with three Democrats voting in favor — for the budget was a telling sign.
“I’m proud to support this budget, and anyone taking an honest look at the budget can see what it got bipartisan support,” he said. “The Legislature’s budget uses our surplus to provide $1,200 in tax relief to the average family, and makes smart, responsible investments in K-12 education, transportation and mental and general health care.”
Wirch said the budget misses the mark in several areas, however.
He pointed to education spending, which he said is less than 10% of the $1.6 billion increase that had been proposed, including more than $700 million for special education; committing $1.2 million to combat homelessness and $12 million to student mental health instead of the proposed $70 million and $46.5 million, respectively; and a proposed $15 million to upgrade the state’s 50-year-old unemployment claim processing system.
But Wanggaard said the original proposal by Evers would have raised taxes by more than $1 billion, and the budget sent from the Legislature cuts taxes by $3.4 billion.
“His budget contained almost 2,000 pages of extreme and divisive policies that need debate, the legislature’s budget contains virtually no policy,” Wanggaard said. “The Legislature secures Wisconsin’s economic future with the largest ending balance in 25 years and a record $2 billion in the ‘Rainy Day Fund.’
“The Governor’s budget would have returned ‘tax and spend’ to Wisconsin’s budget philosophy. The Legislature’s investments in this budget will pay dividends for years to come, while living within our means. It’s really night and day.”
Wirch also criticized the previous removal of $9.75 million for the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood, which had been proposed by Evers and Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian.
“(That) would serve as an economic and workforce development hub for the entire region,” Wirch said. “Gov. Evers recommended this funding in his proposal, but again Republicans said, ‘no.’”