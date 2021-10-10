Kenosha couple Carl and Shirley Daniels inducted into Wisconsin's 4-H Hall of Fame

Dawn Novak, one of Carl and Shirley’s seven children, said she stumbled on the 4-H Hall of Fame a while back. As she went through the inductees, she said she recognized many of the names, some of them 4-H peers of her parents.

“I didn’t even know it existed,” Novak said, “And I thought, you know, Mom and Dad have done a lot for the 4-H program.”

Working with her siblings, Novak nominated her parents for the Hall of Fame, writing about the long-list of volunteering and community work the couple had taken part in.

Shirley, a skilled seamstress, taught sewing on the club and countywide level, leading workshops. She was eventually appointed as the 4-H clothing superintendent at the County Fair, and was a judge for over 30 years. She would later serve as Kenosha County’s first 4-H staff assistant.

Carl, a dairy farmer, worked with the dairy club, helping double both the club membership and the number of animals shown. He also served as a director of the Kenosha County Fair and an advisor for the Wisconsin State Fairest of the Fairs competition.

Even today, Carl finds ways to support the 4-H program, attending the County Fair every year.

“He still goes out there, still buys from the small animal auction,” Novak said.