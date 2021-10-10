Kenosha couple Carl and Shirley Daniels inducted into Wisconsin's 4-H Hall of Fame

Carl and Shirley Daniels of Kenosha were two of 12 volunteers inducted into the Wisconsin 4-H Hall of Fame for 2021, honoring the pair for their decades of work with youths and their community.
Wisconsin 4-H is a Madison-based non-profit youth organization that partners with community members, businesses and foundations to offer programs and support for youths in the state. Since 2014, around a dozen individuals are selected each year to induct into the Hall of Fame.
Shirley Daniels, who passed away four years ago, was posthumously honored.
Marybeth Wohlrabe, positive youth development educator with Wisconsin 4-H, said they selected the Daniels’ for their “overall impact” on the lives of children in the community.
“It’s a joy to be a part of this committee,” Wohlrabe said, “It shows what a single person can do to make an impact for youths in their community.
Nominees are judged on five criteria, citizenship, leadership, career accomplishment, character and “other beneficial information,” a catchall category.
Carl Daniels, now 87 years old, said he appreciated the honor, but was taken by surprise.
“I was quite flabbergasted,” Daniels said, “We weren’t super people, we were just regular old people.”
Dawn Novak, one of Carl and Shirley’s seven children, said she stumbled on the 4-H Hall of Fame a while back. As she went through the inductees, she said she recognized many of the names, some of them 4-H peers of her parents.
“I didn’t even know it existed,” Novak said, “And I thought, you know, Mom and Dad have done a lot for the 4-H program.”
Working with her siblings, Novak nominated her parents for the Hall of Fame, writing about the long-list of volunteering and community work the couple had taken part in.
Shirley, a skilled seamstress, taught sewing on the club and countywide level, leading workshops. She was eventually appointed as the 4-H clothing superintendent at the County Fair, and was a judge for over 30 years. She would later serve as Kenosha County’s first 4-H staff assistant.
Carl, a dairy farmer, worked with the dairy club, helping double both the club membership and the number of animals shown. He also served as a director of the Kenosha County Fair and an advisor for the Wisconsin State Fairest of the Fairs competition.
Even today, Carl finds ways to support the 4-H program, attending the County Fair every year.
“He still goes out there, still buys from the small animal auction,” Novak said.
Novak said her father was touched to have been inducted.
“I told him, all I did was put down what you did for the community,” Novak said, “They’re really good people. They care about the community.”
Although Shirley has passed, Novak said it was heartwarming to learn her mother was going to be inducted into the 4-H Hall of Fame.
“Mom would be really proud to be here,” Novak said her father told her.