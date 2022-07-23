Kenosha Creative Space Fest 2.0 is July 23

Kenosha Creative Space is hosting an all-day music event from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. today (July 23).

Creative Space Fest 2.0 takes place Downtown in the street in front of Creative Space, 624 57th St.

“This year’s lineup features some of Kenosha’s own talent, as well as regional acts that have been nationally noticed,” said Creative Space Executive Director Francisco Loyola.

Loyola said the goal of the event is to bring the community together with art and music, while raising funds for Creative Space.

Tickets are $15 at the gate for adults; free for people under age 18. Advance tickets are $10, available through the Kenosha Creative Space Facebook page.

The schedule

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Family fun. Lots of hands-on activities including painting, a community mural project, lawn games, a photo booth, face painting, flash mobs, tie dyes, art demonstrations and more. Many of these activities will continue throughout the day, as well.

12:30 to 10 p.m.: Live music on two two stages — six full bands on the main stage and solo artists during set changes on the side acoustic stage.

There will be also be artist vendors.

Main Stage music lineup:

12:30 to 1:30 p.m.: Mykal Baas & The Delivery Men: Mykall Baas is a well-rounded musician and a man of many projects and a history of material drawing back to his high school years.

2 to 3 p.m.: Indigo Canyon: Indigo Canyon is native to Kenosha. They offer an eclectic mixture of blues, funk, folk and many other different music styles. They have a large emphasis on vocal harmonies and infectious guitar grooves. They frequently can be found playing a wide array of cover music all over the southeastern Wisconsin and northeastern Illinois. However, this show will be a rare performance of all original music.

3:30 to 4:30 p.m.: Miles Over Mountains: A talent from Illinois, these musicians also play an interesting blend of progressive music and bluegrass. With mandolin guitar, banjo and bass and years of touring under their belt, this band won’t fail to amuse you with their original style of instrumental music and songs.

5 to 6 p.m.: Spare Change Trio: Spare Change Trio is known largely for their eclectic live performances that incorporate the Australian yidaki (didgeridoo) into flowing soundscapes of reggae, funk, and jazz-fusion.

6:30 to 8 p.m.: Bodhicitta: With their blend of funk, rock, jazz fusion, bluegrass and a vast range of influences, Bodhicitta is sure to please the senses. Opening for groups like Los Lobos and the Wailers, and The String Cheese Incident, you never know what to expect from this band. They are known to change it up in various performances.

8:30 to 10 p.m.: Peace Tree All Stars: This eclectic group of local musicians takes the stage for a prime-time performance.

Acoustic Stage music lineup:

1:30 to 2 p.m.: Brent Mitchell: He has been featured on television and has played all over the world introducing his interesting blend of blues country and Americana.

3 to 3:30 p.m. and 4:30-5 p.m.: Billy Farmer: Solo artist from Lake Geneva who plays folk style songs with jam band, and jazz style instrumentals.

6 to 6:30 p.m. and 8-8:30 p.m.: Kyle Young: Solo artist, who covers songs from many different styles of music with his guitar and keyboard.