Kenosha Creative Space launches Sustainers of the Space membership program

The nonprofit Kenosha Creative Space is launching a new membership program allowing supporters of the organization to help fund its programming and operations.

“Sustainers of the Space” is a $200 annual membership, akin to the sustainable memberships that public broadcasting outlets and other organizations offer, providing an easy way for community members to put their support behind the Creative Space and its mission, Executive Director Francisco Loyola said.

“As a nonprofit organization, we rely on the support of the community to allow us to operate as the hub to grow the local creative economy, and to bring unique cultural programming to the Kenosha community,” Loyola said. “For people who support what we’re doing and perhaps don’t know how they can help, a Sustainers of the Space membership is a great way to aid in our mission.”

Sustainers of the Space memberships may be made on the Kenosha Creative Space website, at https://kenoshacreativespace.com, or by calling 262-945-9411. Memberships will automatically renew each year unless a cancellation is submitted.

In addition to the cultural events and exhibitions that the Kenosha Creative Space has been producing since its inception in 2016, the organization is also committed to serving as a resource for creative entrepreneurs.

In late 2021, the Creative Space became the local affiliate of Atlanta-based Plywood People business accelerator program, The Path.The program, which graduated its first Kenosha cohort in December, provides a seven-week curriculum with proven techniques for problem solving in the early stages of business development for social and creative enterprises.

More details about the recent group’s participants are available at https://kenoshacreativespace.com/path-by-plywood-at-the-space.

The Kenosha Creative Space is in the process of raising funds to support further involvement with Plywood People, including future Path cohorts and Kenosha entrepreneurs’ participation in subsequent steps in the multilayer Plywood Process.

“The Creative Space and the Kenosha community are fortunate to have an alliance with the nationally recognized Plywood organization,” said Joe Potente, a member of the Kenosha Creative Space Board of Directors. “Your contributions, as Sustainers of the Space members or through other donations, will help us to continue and grow this great resource for Kenosha.”

In addition to weekly Salsa and Tacos nights on Tuesdays and Open Jam sessions on Thursdays, other upcoming Kenosha Creative Space events include:

Would You Kindly? with Violet Wilder @theSpace; Would You Kindly? is performing a LIVE concert at the Kenosha Creative Space with special guest Violet Wilder tonight. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Take a Risk!, a creative leadership Workshop presented by Rachel Page; “Take a Risk!” is a three-hour workshop that develops leadership and risk-taking skills through the creative lens of musical theater. This event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The public is invited to celebrate Kenosha Creative Space supporter/Salsa and Tacos host Erica Ness’ 26th birthday with a night of live music, dancing and singing, on Saturday, March 12. Doors open at 7 p.m. with an open mic featuring talented local performers, followed by a performance by the Spirit Shakers at 8 p.m., karaoke at 9 p.m. and DJ DiegoLobo at 10 p.m.. Food from Pedro’s Authentic Cuisine and a cash bar will be available.

Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St., is a nonprofit organization committed to creating economic opportunities for local artists, musicians, creatives, entrepreneurs and local partner organizations. The partner organizations and individual supporters share the goal of using their collective resources for the mutual benefit of the Kenosha Creative Space, the creative community and the community at large.

To learn more about Kenosha Creative Space and its programming, check out www.kenoshacreativespace.com or search for “Kenosha Creative Space” on Facebook.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0