Kenosha Creative Space to host Festival Orgullo Hispano this weekend in Pennoyer Park

Kenosha Creative Space, in partnership with Lomeli Butcher Shop and Midwest DJ Productions, will present the second annual Festival Orgullo Hispano — Hispanic Heritage Festival — on Saturday and Sunday at Pennoyer Park.

Following a popular inaugural event in Downtown Kenosha last September, this year’s event will be an expanded version of the one-day festival that attracted a great deal of attention in 2021, said Kenosha Creative Space Executive Director Francisco Loyola.

“Last year’s event showed us there is a large audience ready and excited to celebrate Hispanic culture in Kenosha,” Loyola said. “We are excited to come back with an even bigger and better event that will offer something for everyone in our community.”

The event will run from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

There will be a jam-packed schedule of live musical entertainers and DJs, and a host of food and drink vendors available to attendees throughout the event.

Admission is $10, with proceeds benefiting the nonprofit Kenosha Creative Space, a downtown-based cultural hub for Kenosha’s creative community, as well as a newly created Hispanic Heritage Scholarship Fund.

Karla Arzate, owner of Lomeli Butcher Shop, said she and her business are proud to support the festival.

“I think it is important not to forget our culture and to teach the new generations where we come from and how beautiful our roots are — to teach non-Hispanics what we bring from our countries such as our delicious food, music and our Folkloric dances,” Arzate said. “We can show at this Festival how much we have left behind in our countries, coming to a strange country to work and give a better life to our families. We want to show our community how much we can do when we come together.”

Festival Orgullo Hispano entertainment schedule:

Saturday

Noon to 1 p.m.: DJ Pro Lion

1 to 2 p.m.: DJ Angel Tear it up

2 to 3 p.m.: Benjamin Mercado

3 to 4 p.m.: La Perla Tapatía USA

4 to 5 p.m.: Spirit Shakers ft. Loboz

5 to 5:30 p.m.: Flash Mob Dance w/ Erica

6 to 6:30 p.m.: Taco Eating Competition

6:30 to 8 p.m.: TBA

8 to 9:30 p.m.: Caché MKE

9:30 to 11 p.m.: Los Plebes

Sunday

Noon to 1 p.m.: DJ Puma

1 to 2:30 p.m.: Latin Hip-Hop

2:30 to 3:35 p.m.: Tamanaco Tambor

3:45 to 4:30 p.m.: Kenosha Symphony Orchestra

4:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Mariachi Los Caporales

5:30 to 6:20 p.m.: Grupo Tridente

6:20 to 6:30 p.m.: Speaker, Juan Torres

6:30 to 7 p.m. Cultura Viva USA

7 to 8 p.m.: DJ Power Hour w/ DJ Diego Lobo & DJ Rolas

Food Vendors

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, presented by the Salinas Family

Lomeli Butcher Shop: Pupusas de El Salvador, Buñuelos y Empanadas de Colombia,Tacos de Harina con Barbacoa Estilo Norteno, Tamales de Oaxaca, Aguas Frescas, Chicharrones y Elotes

Aragon Tacos Borrachos: Birria Tacos, Steak Tacos & Borracho Beans

Pedro’s Authentic Mexican Cuisine: Tacos, Tamales, Empanadas, Churros, Raspas & Elote

Mima’s Kitchen: Tostones, Rice, Plain Pincho, BBQ Pincho, Soda & Water

Tacos La Flama: Steak, Chicken, Al Pastor & Birria Tacos, Birria Quesadillas & Quesabirrias w/ Consomme

Taqueria De La Rosa: Tacos

Rock It Tacos: Tacos & Nachos w/ Steak, Chicken, Al Pastor or Shrimp

San Jose Bakery: Gorditas, Quesadillas, Pambazos, Papas, Chicharrones, Churros y Donas

Los Compadres: Refreshments

Big Head Tacos: Authentic Mexican Food

Los Elotes El Jalisco: Elotes Rostizados

Manda DOUGH Vegan Co: Vegan cookies and brookies inspired by Mexican American experiences

Other vendors

DS Leather Design- Handmade Leather Goods & Crafts

Yocescrafts: Variety of handmade metal tumblers, wristlets & paper flower bouquets

L. Marie’s Creations & More LLC- Spiritual items, toys, resin products, candles, soaps, body oils and more

Artesanía Minga: Handcrafted products from Mexico

Kika’s Creations: Candy, gifts, keychains, t-shirts & chocolate covered treats

Royal Prestige Cookware

The Little Big Top Fun Company: Balloon twisting, face painting, candy cups, and Magic tricks

Kenosha Public Library Bookmobile: Books, Movies, Games for borrowing, Library Card Signup & Storytime

Limitless Sin Limites Realty: Real Estate Services

Team Diaz eXp Realty LLC: Real Estate Services

St. Lawrence Seminary High School: Catholic High School Education

Kenosha County Public Health: Health Equity Task Force & Narcan Training

Congregations United to Serve Humanity (C.U.S.H.)

Kenosha Creative Space

Spicy Freza Apparel: Latina handmade apparel

Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St., is a nonprofit organization committed to creating economic opportunities for local artists, musicians, creatives, entrepreneurs and local partner organizations. The partner organizations and individual supporters share the goal of using their collective resources for the mutual benefit of the Kenosha Creative Space, the creative community and the community at large. More information about the Kenosha Creative Space and its programming can be found at www.kenoshacreativespace.com or search for “Kenosha Creative Space” on Facebook.