Kenosha Creative Space to host Latin dance event Friday

The Kenosha Creative Space will host a Latin dance event Downtown on Friday.

“Vamos a Bailar will be held at the Space, 624 57th St. and is open to participants for all ages and all experience levels to dance to the styles of Bachata, Cumbia, Banda, Salsa, Merengue, Reggaeton, and more throughout the evening.

Dance instructor Erica Ness, who hosts “Salsa & Taco “Tuesday dance classes every week at the Space, will teach a class in Salsa and Bachata in Spanish and English at 8 p.m.

DJ Rick, visiting from Milwaukee, will play Latin music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. for a “social dance” experience.

For those who don’t want to dance or need a taco break, Taquizas El Güero, a new Kenosha-based food truck, will be serving tacos, tamales, and more throughout the night.

The community event will also serve as a sendoff for Carthage student Grace Chapa, who is a Salsa and Bachata dance instructor at the Kenosha Creative Space. Chapa will be studying abroad in Sevilla, Spain, next semester, so this event is a congratulations and thank you her hard work growing the Latin dance community at the Creative Space.

Instructors Erica Ness, Michael Angelo Quiroz, and Hector Rodriguez will continue to host dance classes at the Space every Tuesday from 7 to 10 p.m. and weekend events like “Vamos a Bailar” every other month.

Friday’s event will cost $5 at the door, with all proceeds going to the Kenosha Creative Space’s efforts to support local artists and grow the creative economy in Kenosha.

“Whether you are a dancer, a taco lover, a supporter of the arts, or someone who just likes to try new things, this event is for you,” Ness said. “This event is family friendly, there will be many amazing dancers for those who are more experienced, and our dedicated team of dance instructors will be there all night to help new dancers learn, even after the class is over.”

For more information call 262-945-9411 or email: info@kenoshacreativespace.com