The City of Kenosha has declared a snow emergency starting 2 a.m. Saturday, March 25, and going until 1 a.m. Sunday, March 26th.

Snow falling overnight will accumulate on Saturday morning and could be heavy at times. Estimates of total snowfall range from several inches to much higher amounts, based on how low temperatures fall and when, forecasters indicated. Wind gusts will up to 35 miles per hour as the early spring cold front moves through.

Kenosha’s snow emergency means parking is prohibited on all City of Kenosha streets during the emergency.

An update will be given once the snow emergency is no longer in effect.

The City will allow overnight parking in designated Downtown and Uptown City parking lots to ease the burden of finding parking during the snow emergencies.

The City also provides updates of current parking restrictions on a 24-hour hotline: 262-653-4074.

To find posted snow route regulations, snow emergency parking lots and for more information, visit kenosha.org/departments/public-works/seasonal-operations or pick up a free copy of the City Snow & Ice Control Guide at the City of Kenosha Department of Public Works or call 262-653-4070 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.