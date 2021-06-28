Kenosha Democrats defend Evers after Republicans' riot response comments; GOP stands firm

Both the National Guard and Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian assert that the Guard mobilized as fast it could have last summer.

“It is troubling that Republicans are choosing to rewrite history on this unfortunate period for Kenosha and use it for a cheap political stunt,” said Ohnstad, who represents the 65th Assembly District, which includes much the City of Kenosha south of Washington Road and east of 50th Avenue.

During the dinner, Steil praised former President Trump’s response to the unrest, whom he credited for getting the National Guard to Kenosha — a claim both McGuire and the Evers’ administration took issue with.

“Only through the most partisan lens could one believe that the same President who refused to mobilize National Guard to defend an assault on our U.S Capitol somehow held all the right answers to mobilizing them for Kenosha,” said McGuire, whose 64th Assembly District includes northern Kenosha and eastern Somers and portions of southeast Racine County.

The Evers administration noted that Trump neither publicly nor directly ordered any troops or resources to Kenosha, and according to an email from an Evers spokeswoman, the Trump Administration didn’t speak with the governor until after the Guard had been deployed.