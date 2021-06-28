Kenosha Democrats defend Evers after Republicans' riot response comments; GOP stands firm

Three Kenosha Democratic state lawmakers released a statement Monday lambasting assertions by prominent state Republicans that Gov. Tony Evers delayed the deployment of the National Guard to Kenosha during the unrest last summer.
State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, along with state Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, and state Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, accused Republicans of twisting the narrative around the governor’s response to the riots for political gain.
“These comments by three Republican leaders, one of whom is clearly planning to run for governor, are distortions of the truth meant to hurt Governor Evers and score political points for their side,” Wirch said.
The statement comes after comments made during the Kenosha Country Republican Party’s June 19 Lincoln Day Dinner by U.S Sen. Ron Johnson, U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil and former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch, a potential 2022 gubernatorial candidate, who criticized Evers’ response to the riots and argued he failed to react quickly or strongly enough to stem violence and looting.
Wirch said that mobilizing the National Guard, even in ideal circumstances, takes 24 hours or more due to the nature of the Guard.
“You have to remember, the National Guard is made up of citizen soldiers; they have families, jobs, and other commitments in their everyday lives,” said Wirch, who represents the 22nd Senate District which includes most of the cities of Kenosha and Racine and parts of Somers and Mount Pleasant.
Both the National Guard and Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian assert that the Guard mobilized as fast it could have last summer.
“It is troubling that Republicans are choosing to rewrite history on this unfortunate period for Kenosha and use it for a cheap political stunt,” said Ohnstad, who represents the 65th Assembly District, which includes much the City of Kenosha south of Washington Road and east of 50th Avenue.
During the dinner, Steil praised former President Trump’s response to the unrest, whom he credited for getting the National Guard to Kenosha — a claim both McGuire and the Evers’ administration took issue with.
“Only through the most partisan lens could one believe that the same President who refused to mobilize National Guard to defend an assault on our U.S Capitol somehow held all the right answers to mobilizing them for Kenosha,” said McGuire, whose 64th Assembly District includes northern Kenosha and eastern Somers and portions of southeast Racine County.
The Evers administration noted that Trump neither publicly nor directly ordered any troops or resources to Kenosha, and according to an email from an Evers spokeswoman, the Trump Administration didn’t speak with the governor until after the Guard had been deployed.
According to the Wisconsin National Guard, 125 National Guardsmen were on the ground in Kenosha less than 24 hours after Jacob Blake was shot, which doubled to 250 the next night, the night of the Kyle Rittenhouse shootings. Within four days of the first troops arriving, 2,000 were stationed in Kenosha.
Republicans respond
The Republican Party on Monday stood by its assertions.
“Despite Democrats’ attempts to rewrite history, the fact remains that local leaders and law enforcement begged Evers for help and he played politics with their safety,” Anna Kelly, spokeswoman for the state Republican Party said in an email. “It’s unfortunate that these Democrats are willing to embellish Evers’ record to help his reelection chances when he fanned the flames of violence that left their community burned.”
Kelly submitted the following as evidence to bolster the GOP stand:
Reports from August, when the Kenosha County Board and local law enforcement asked for more assistance than Evers would provide.
After two nights of protests, Evers sent just one third of the National Guard troops that local law enforcement asked for.
Law enforcement organizations had to ask Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to “refrain from making statements specific to Kenosha” that were fanning the flames of violence.