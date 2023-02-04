For Keira Clark of Kenosha, it’s been all about helping children to develop a love of reading.

The Vault in Downtown Kenosha was filled with smiles, happiness and celebration Saturday morning as Clark was recognized for completing her project “Preventing the Summer Slide” and attaining her Eagle Scout rank.

Clark’s project involved donating roughly 50 backpacks filled with age-appropriate books, notebooks, workbooks and writing utensils to students who participated in the United Way of Kenosha’s Readers Are Leaders during the 2021-22 school year.

“It feels great,” Clark said. “I’m really proud of what I accomplished, and I’m glad I had this opportunity.”

To make the project a reality, Clark used GoFundMe and a Youth as Resources grant to raise funds. She also received help from Pat Fisher, a Tryad Solutions employee, who helped in acquiring the backpacks for the project, and from volunteers through Troop 505G, who helped assemble the donations.

The backpacks were donated at the Readers Are Leaders celebrations last summer.

“I have a passion for reading, so I wanted to help younger kids receive materials that can help them develop a love for reading just like me,” Clark said. “When I was younger, I completed the Summer Bridge Workbook every summer. I included it in each of the backpacks because it provides so many fun activities and unique ways to learn. I hope the students enjoy their new reading supplies.”

Clark said the hardest part of the project was gathering everything that was needed.

“There was a lot coming and going out,” she said, “and it basically was all from Amazon.”

Despite the challenges, the most rewarding part for Clark was seeing the children’s reactions.

“I really enjoyed seeing the kids and giving them their backpacks,” Clark said. “I remember the last school we visited, we had a lot of extra books so we laid them out on a table and all the kids came up at once to get more books. It was really a special moment.”

The goal of Readers Are Leaders is to promote literacy and provide reading support to students who need it most. The program pairs volunteer tutors with students at participating schools, including Brass Community School, Forest Park Elementary and the YMCA Achiever’s afterschool program at Wilson Elementary.

Volunteer tutors spend at least 30 minutes a week catching up with students and practicing reading and writing skills. In total during the 2021-22 school year, Readers Are Leaders’ 47 volunteer tutors spent roughly 365 hours reading with the 41 participating students. Readers Are Leaders is made possible by a partnership between United Way of Kenosha County and Kenosha Unified School District.

“When Keira reached out to me regarding completing an Eagle Scout Project, I immediately thought of how closely the idea aligned with Readers Are Leaders,” says Marisa Markowski, resource development manager at United Way of Kenosha County. “It brought all of us so much joy to see the students’ smile as they opened their backpacks and started looking at their new books and supplies. Thanks Keira!”

