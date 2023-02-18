Kenosha Restaurant Week is back and area bars and eateries are offering an assortment of specials for hungry patrons.

The nine-day event, which started Saturday, helps area establishments lure in new customers with new creations and discounted menu items. Restaurant Week, which is now in its ninth year, boasts over 50 participating venues from across the county.

“This promotion was designed for February,” Laura Gregorski, director of marketing for Visit Kenosha, the local tourism bureau, told the Kenosha News last week. “Traditionally, this post-Valentine’s Day period is the slowest time of the year for dining out, so it’s a great way to perk up sales before spring.”

Each venue creates its own special offers, with options for in-person dining for breakfast, lunch and dinner, carryout specials and pre-packaged meals. It runs through Sunday, Feb. 26.

During Restaurant Week, participants simply visit or order from participating restaurants and ask for the special Restaurant Week menu. No tickets, passes or coupons are required.

A list of participating businesses and special offers is available at visitkenosha.com/rw.

On the first day, three Downtown restaurants were busy serving customers.

Kierstin Rose, a longtime bartender and server at Kaiser’s of Kenosha Pizza Restaurant & Pub, said she feels like Restaurant Week is a kickoff to the “busy times.”

“I’ve seen a lot of Restaurant Weeks,” Rose said. “January and February in general are a little slow so this kind of prepares us and kicks us in the butt for St. Patrick’s Day. I feel like it kind of gets out out of the winter lull and ready for what’s to come.”

Kaiser’s is offering a $10 lunches that includes a selection from most of their sandwiches or wraps, fries or chips and a cup of soup. They’re also offering a $20 four-course dinner special that includes an appetizer, cup of soup, a sandwich or wrap with fries or chips and a Ho Ho cake for dessert.

Rose said eating at a local establishment this week is a better value than eating at a chain or fast-casual restaurant.

“It’s a really, really good deal,” Rose added.

David Huff, a bartender at Slip 56 Bar & Galley, 506 56th St., expressed similar sentiments as Restaurant Week got underway.

“So far, so good. My bar’s packed,” Huff said. “I’m born and raised in Kenosha. I love Restaurant Week. People are in a good mood. The food’s a little cheaper. No one’s complaining. It’s Kenosha.“

Slip 56 is offering dinner specials including blackened mahi-mahi tacos with choice of side for $15 and a caprese grilled chicken sandwich with balsamic glaze and choice of side for $11.

At Ashling on the Lough, the Irish pub at 125 56th St., pies are the specials. The lakefront pub is offering a $30 three-course dinner of an appetizer, pie, pot roast or salad, and dessert.

Ashling, which normally only sells their homemade chicken pot pie on Wednesday will serve it every day through Restaurant Week. They will also offer steak and ale pie, shepherd’s pie, cottage pie and a sweet pear salad.

Tim Patrick, a bartender and server at Ashling, said the chicken pot pies will prove popular with locals.

