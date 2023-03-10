The popular spring break college tour, presented by Education Youth Development Outreach, is returning following a three-year hiatus from the pandemic with an important virtual informational meeting Saturday.

This year’s theme is “Changing the Narrative” and celebrates the organization’s 25th year introducing options for higher education beyond Kenosha and Southeast Wisconsin, according to founder Alvin Owens, a Kenosha native and director of the college tours who advocates for diverse educational and career opportunities for students. Owens is also a master barber and owner of the Regimen Barber Collective.

"We're back!" said Owens, who has also held in-person sessions over the past several weeks to help prepare parents and their children going on the tour, which is less than a month away.

Owens said Saturday’s virtual gathering will be held via Zoom and is one of the last formal opportunities for parents and guardians who have already registered their children to check in and for others who still wish to join or to learn more. To register, go to the beyondcollege.net homepage and click on the registration link. This year's tour costs $600-$650 and includes visits to colleges and universities, transportation, select meals and lodging. Fundraising and sponsorship opportunities, along with payment plans, are among the topics to be discussed during the meeting.

“We will send over the link (for the Zoom meeting) to those who have registered,” he said.

The tour for Wisconsin students, including those attending schools and educational programs in Kenosha and Racine unified school districts, will take place April 8-15. It is open to middle school students in seventh and eighth grades and high school students in any grade. A similar tour for students from Chicago and northern Illinois has also been offered.

While the non-profit organization's outreach efforts have focused on central city youth, Owens has always opened the tours and programming opportunities to students of all backgrounds. This spring, students have the option to travel on one of three tour branches — “East Coast”, “Southern Celebration” or “Southwest Soul” — which will feature “state, prestigious, mainstream and also historic black colleges and universities,” Owens said. In total, nearly three dozen institutions of higher learning will be represented.

“Highlights will include Morehouse, Spelman, Clark Atlanta University, Jackson and Alabama State, Tuskegee, Tennessee State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina A&T, Hampton, Howard universities and so much more,” said Owens. “We will also visit historic city sites.”

He said as the organization embarks on a quarter of a century of educational commitment to Southeast Wisconsin he’s thankful to be able to take “another group of thriving youths on a college tour of their choice.”

Thousands of students in the Kenosha and Racine areas have attend Education Youth’s annual college tour over the last two decades. Many college tour alumni who have since graduated from college and universities, remain in the area and give back to the organization in an effort to help the next generation navigate pathways toward success in post-secondary education and in their careers.

With the help of the local communities, its leaders and volunteers, Owens said his organization has also been able to continue to focus on its educational “mission and mandate” supporting youth and their families.

“Since our conception, our goal has been reaching out and back to introduce youth to some places and schools they otherwise may have never experienced with the hope of not only intriguing them but catapulting their realization that college is possible,” he said.

For additional information visit beyondcollege.net or contact Owens at Education_youth@yahoo.com

