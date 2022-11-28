KENOSHA eSCHOOL | FIRST QUARTER HONOR ROLL

GRADE 9
*Christian Hansen, *Madeline Sparesus
GRADE 10
*Andrea Kopania, Emmanuel Virto-Stevens
GRADE 11
*Abigail Berea
GRADE 12
*Kaitlyn Bennett, *Paige Boardman, *Ella Cannady, *Juliana Castro, *Rayna Cossman, *Lucas Haase, *Brock Jansen, *Gabriel Johnson, *Rylee Oakes, *Madeline Proud
*Indicates straight A’s
Historical homes you can own in the Kenosha area
4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $200,000
This cozy home is conveniently close to all of the amenities of life. It has been lovingly maintained and cared for over the years. From the beautiful landscaping, to the spacious interior and generous rooms, to the recently updated kitchen, this lovely home is upscale urban at its best. Imagine yourself as the next caretaker of this charming place, evoking the style and quality of a bygone era. You are buying a lifestyle, not just a home!
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $134,900
Large 4 BD renovated home is move-in ready. Great for rental income or owner occupied! Renovation includes a new kitchen with quartz countertops and new stainless steel appliances, new bathroom with large walk-in tile shower and tile floor, and new carpeting and flooring throughout! First floor has a formal DR, LR and a den! Large walk-in pantry off the kitchen and plenty of cabinet storage. Rooms are bright and sunny and the tall newer windows lets the sunshine in! Upstairs are 4 BD including master with 2 walk-in closets. Newer roof! Some newer windows and driveway for off-street parking.
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $157,500
Newly remodeled home that offers the right amount of updates and mix of charm. Grand front porch to enjoy every season from. Both the exterior and interior has been freshly painted with new vinyl plank flooring and carpeting throughout. Large kitchen with amazing white cabinets, granite counters & new stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the dining room with a view through the patio doors. Take your dinner outside and eat on the deck. Updated Bathroom with all new fixtures. Some new windows. Furnace 2018 and water heater 2019. Basement has been partially finished for extra living space. Private driveway and garage to park your cars in this winter. This is a must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $499,900
Perfect opportunity to create your dream Hobby Farm. This 4 bedroom 2 bath 1890 farmhouse is situated on over 9 acres of country living within close proximity to many amenities . Main FLR hosts huge family rm, updated eat in kitchen, fully updated bath, dining rm/flex space and 2 bdrms. Floor 2 has walk through bedrms with completely updated full bath , (this floor could easily be used as a private master en-suite.)Step outside to your own private nature retreat with private pond and rolling land. There are two 2 car garages, plus lg concrete block 60x30 pole building perfect for garage,storage or work shop .Horses /live stock allowed on property per Caledonia.(see documents). The property runs from Erie St to Lasalle St. Pond on property is for water retention.
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $119,900
You will be amazed from your first step into the porch. Everything is new. Even the wall in basement has been redone. New sump pump added to basement. First floor includes new bathroom, place for 1st floor laundry, 2 bedrooms, parlor, dining room and living room. Upper level includes 2 bedrooms and office/den and a full bath. The yard is large. Plenty of room for parking and maybe adding a deck or garage. Come check it out!
4 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $159,900
With four bedrooms and two bathrooms, this house has all the space you're looking for! Large master bedroom with skylights and two additional bedrooms upstairs. Fourth bedroom in lower level with egress windows! Newer dishwasher in the spacious kitchen. Enclosed front porch area! In summer, enjoy sitting on the back deck in your fenced yard just blocks from Lake Michigan. With winter coming, make use of the 2-car detached garage! Also features hardwood floors and crown molding. Make sure to get a look at this one!
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $164,900
This Charming Bungalow has a grand front porch to decorate for this holiday season. This home has been freshly painted and has all new fixtures & blinds. You will love the kitchen with all new granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a large farm sink. Original wood cabinets with glass doors in kitchen too. 2 Updated full bathrooms, one on each level. New water heater and sump pump. Basement is ready for your ideas with room for storage or a future remodel. New Laundry hook-ups in basement. Fenced in back yard. The garage has not been forgotten with fresh paint and a new garage door & service door. This house is move in ready!
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $188,500
Step inside this newly remodeled Victorian home located close to Lake Michigan. Large porches on the front, side & back to enjoy every season from. Both the exterior & interior has been freshly painted with new VP and Carpeting throughout. There is a full tile bathroom on the main level. You will love this kitchen with new white cabinets, granite counters & farm sink. Plenty of storage space and a walk-in pantry. Large dining and living rooms with extra space in the den for the upcoming holiday season. Go upstairs and enjoy the loft before you walk into the 3 bedrooms and a full bath. 3rd floor has a master suite with a half bath that is perfect for your own private Oasis. 2 new A/C units, 2 new furnaces, new water heater & new ductwork. New Garage door & electric opener too.
4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $210,000
Charming well cared for Tudor Brick Home. This classy 2 story features beautiful hardwood floors, elegant crown molding, fireplace in living room, spacious separate dining area, 1st floor half bath and bedroom. Full basement with additional rooms and full bath. Cute porch in back awaiting you finishing touch. Huge backyard. Plenty of parking in long driveway. A Must See!!
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $220,000
Gorgeous brick home with the character and charm of 100 years ago, located in the heart of West Racine! Enjoy your morning coffee on the front porch. You will be impressed with the original woodwork as you enter the gorgeous entryway to a large family room with a gas fireplace. Many built-ins throughout with tons of storage. 2nd floor has 4 bedrooms and an updated full bath. Electric updated and new windows throughout. Don't miss out on a home within walking distance to the best pizza, bakery, and cutest shops.
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $174,900
Versatile and spacious! How many BRs do you need? Have it your way: 2 plus BR/den or main, another BR plus sitting room or walk-thru BR up! Nicely-finished 2nd floor has a narrow finished skylighted room doubles as an office & closet. Knee-wall storage areas upstairs also. With 1,839 sf above grade, you'll have plenty of space for sleep, den/home office/playroom/gaming, as well as storage. Rec room, too. Original oak & maple floors on main; gorgeous natural woodwork in LR, DR, den; gas fireplace in LR; leaded glass french doors to den; many replacement windows; 2-car garage. So much so close within a mile, from dining, bakeries, groceries, shopping, and more. Easy access south, west, & north for commuters.
4 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $189,900
Updated 4 bed, 2 bath farmhouse style home on a nice quiet lot. Large 2.5 car garage and attached workshop area. Updated bathrooms, flooring, and fresh paint throughout. Great wrap-around deck off the back of the home. First-floor bedroom and full bathroom. Newer kitchen appliances. 3 bedrooms and a full bath on the 2nd floor. Laundry hookup in basement. PROPERTY IS OWNED BY YOUTH CONSERVATION CORPS - PURCHASE OF PROPERTY REQUIRES HOUSEHOLD INCOME LIMITS, CPAH REQUIREMENTS, AND RESALE RESTRICTIONS.
4 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $350,000
This classic Allendale two story is ready to make your home. Featuring almost 2000 sqft of living space with old world charm. Main level has hardwood floors, gas fireplace. Upstairs is carpeted. Built-in Cabinets & Hutch in the welcoming dining room. Newer appliances in kitchen. The mudroom has been redone, connecting home and garage. Fenced Yard. Walking Distance to Lake Michigan. Come live in this beautiful home in this amazing neighborhood.
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $179,500
This updated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Bungalow welcomes you in from the enclosed porch. Open Living Room flows into the Dining Room. You will love this kitchen with granite counters and new stainless steel appliances. Some Exterior painting was done & Interior was freshly painted. Updated full bathroom on main with tub & upper with tile walk-in shower. New carpeting, blinds & fixtures in split bedrooms. New A/C unit. 2019 water heater & 2018 furnace. Basement has drywall up & is ready for your finishing ideas with plenty of room for storage & a laundry area. Fenced-in yard with concrete patio great for BBQ's. This one is worth looking at!
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $449,000
Peaceful and parklike setting waiting for its new owners! Features 2 full baths and 4 bedrooms. Master bedroom is extra large and has ensuite bath. Large living room with plenty of space for entertaining and enjoying your family with a toasty natural fireplace. Lots of natural light with newer windows. The kitchen has been recently updated with patio doors leading out to spacious deck. You do not want to miss this fabulous heated garage built in 1990! Garage includes machine shop, insulated attic area and even an outlet for your electric car! Yard includes over 150 Hosta's and many perennials adding to the beauty of this property. An added bonus of this property is where your yard ends the nature conservancy begins! Come walk the trails on this property! Two tax ID # being sold as one .
4 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $147,250
Country living close to everything you need? Perfect opportunity for someone looking for a full rehab project with tons of potential! Great property with huge garage and sweeping views. Sold "As-Is".
4 Bedroom Home in Zion - $169,900
LARGE FAMILY HOME. APPLIANCES INCLUDED. 2ND LOT INCLUDED. 2 BEDROOM FULL BATH 1ST FLOOR. 2ND FLOOR 2 BEDROOMS FULL BATH. DETACHED 2 CAR GARAGE. FENCED YARD. JOINING LOT ADDRESS 3217 EZRA, 2ND 0428130007 LOT SIZE. 1475. 50 X 132. EXTRA LOT TAXES $330.31. CITY OF ZION REQUIRES REPAIRS TO BE COMPLETED BEFORE OCCUPANCY.
4 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $210,000
OMG! Come see this charming one family owned house. Lovingly lived in for generations. 4 bedroom- 3 up and 1 down, giving family members a first floor option. Spacious entertaining space, original hefty build with character and woodwork everywhere. Updated electric and A/C and newer extra shower in lower level. Sush a cute turn of the century type cape turned sideways, more like a bungalow. Lovely neighborhood with nicely manicured homes and lawn. Roomy concrete patio and yard right out your back door! Upstairs balcony too! Walk in closet space nice too! Overhead lighting in bedrooms and closets. Extra room for your creative projects in full basement. Come put all this house offers to good use for another set of generations to come.
6 Bedroom Home in Racine - $69,900
6 Bedroom over 1700 sq ft of living space.Offers you a Family room, Dining Room, Eat in Kitchen, has that old world charm but just need some updating. Cash Offers Only will not pass FHA or VA financing.
5 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $169,900
A Historical Landmark Gingerbread Victorian House built in 1866. Approximately 1774 sqft Building with 5+ bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Two car garage with ample parking. Blocks from downtown/lakefront.
5 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $319,900
PRICE REDUCTION - SELER WOULD LOVE FOR THIS TO BE YOUR HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS!!!! This one-of-a-kind, architecturally stunning home on a private 1-ACRE lot offers a tranquil setting in the middle or everything! Completely surrounded by greenery, invisible to passing drivers and neighbors! Nature-lovers' dream - flowers abound, fruit trees and berries!!! SPACIOUS 5 bedroom, 3-1/2 bath home filled with sunlight through mostly new (10yr) window!! Hardwood floors in most rooms. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinets and work space - eat-in space offering breathtaking view to enjoy morning coffee! Inviting sun/florida room off kitchen steps out to patio and back yard made for entertaining!! Huge formal DR for family events! Huge Living Room with gas fireplace! Generous sized bedrooms!! Attached Guest house - or maybe private space for extended family!! Sweeping covered walkway to 3-car garage with additional parking!! This home is perfect for a large family looking for a unique space to call their own!!!
6 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $183,999
SPACIOUS AND UNIQUE, THIS HOME HAS ROOM FOR ALL!! IN-LAW ARRANGEMENT UPSTAIRS SO YOU CAN BE TOGETHER YET SEPARATE. THE FIRST FLOOR HAS 3 TANDEM BEDROOMS, OR CAN BE CHANGED BACK TO A 2 BEDROOMS, AND A LIVING ROOM, SO BRING YOUR IMAGINATION AND CHECK IT OUT! THIS PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD AS-IS.
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Lakes - $594,900
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home on nearly 1 acre. Home overlooks Conservancy along the Fox River. Nearly everything is new within the last two years. Stunning front porch, open concept kitchen, granite countertops, under cabinet lighting and center island for entertaining. Custom staircase. Large main suite features a walk-in closet, master bath, two vanities and a walk-in shower. Lower level features a large bedroom with plenty of closet space, a full bath and a bonus room. Large mudroom with built-in cabinets. 3 car garage has vaulted ceilings. 50-foot outbuilding with 15.5-foot ceilings and an attached 1 car rear garage. The easement to the building would make it convenient to run your business from home. One year home warranty up $550 is included. Don't miss this one!
4 Bedroom Home in Franksville - $575,000
*HOBBY FARM* Must see the old charm of this property, Sitting on 10.67 acres of land ;2 parcels sold as a package deal. Parcel 1 is 5.85 acres of land with a duplex that was once a single family home (can be converted back), a 5-car garage, several outbuildings including a box stall set up for several horses and is a great place to live for both you and your beloved animals. Adjacent is a lot (4.82 acres) to build on, grow crops, or rent to a farmer for extra income. The possibilities are endless.Tenant Occupied, please give 12-hour notice before showing. Parcel #104042211029000 (4.820 acres) included with purchase
5 Bedroom Home in Zion - $194,500
Your search ends here! Large 2500 + sq foot 5 bedroom stately home. Large living room, dining room, kitchen, den. Bedroom and full bath on 1st floor. Master and 3 more bedrooms and 2 full bath and den on the second floor 2 car garage. Superb location with access to shops and entertainment nearby. Nothing to do but MOVE IN! More Pictures Coming Soon!
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $219,900
Move right in to this newly updated home. Freshly painted outside and in. Gorgeous refinished floors inside. New carpet and fresh paint in the bedrooms. 2 full bathrooms and a toliet downstairs. Downstairs has a finished craft room or den and then a big ''L'' shaped rec room. 2 bedrooms upstairs with a full bath. 2 bedrooms on the main floor. Kitchen has brand new stainless appliances. Very large dining room. Nice size yard with a 1 car garage. Close to schools, shopping and Hwy 20. Come see today.