KENOSHA eSCHOOL | FIRST QUARTER HONOR ROLL

GRADE 9

*Christian Hansen, *Madeline Sparesus

GRADE 10

*Andrea Kopania, Emmanuel Virto-Stevens

GRADE 11

*Abigail Berea

GRADE 12

*Kaitlyn Bennett, *Paige Boardman, *Ella Cannady, *Juliana Castro, *Rayna Cossman, *Lucas Haase, *Brock Jansen, *Gabriel Johnson, *Rylee Oakes, *Madeline Proud

*Indicates straight A’s

