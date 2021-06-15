Kenosha Expo 2021 moves outside the YMCA

David Strash sounds both excited — and a bit apprehensive — about the 2021 Kenosha Expo Health & Home Show.

As chairman of the event, he's excited it's actually happening during a time when so many similar events have been put on hold. But he's apprehensive after moving it outdoors for the first time.

"The weather is the No. 1. challenge we face, of course," Strash said of the Expo, set for Saturday in the parking lot outside the Kenosha YMCA, 7101 53rd St. "We're really hoping for a nice day, and the forecast looks really good." (If it does rain, which is unlikely, the Expo takes place Sunday.)

"The YMCA has been a very gracious host," Strash added. "They are setting us up in the parking lot and running shuttle buses from nearby Indian Trail High School for parking. And the 'Y' is still able to be open Saturday for its members."

The annual event — showcasing an array of local businesses and services, along with free health checks and other activities — has been lucky so far. The 2020 Expo, held in February, just squeaked in before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down public gatherings.

"We were one of the last events, probably the last major event, before everything stopped," Strash said.