Kenosha Expo 2021 moves outside the YMCA

David Strash sounds both excited — and a bit apprehensive — about the 2021 Kenosha Expo Health & Home Show.
As chairman of the event, he's excited it's actually happening during a time when so many similar events have been put on hold. But he's apprehensive after moving it outdoors for the first time.
"The weather is the No. 1. challenge we face, of course," Strash said of the Expo, set for Saturday in the parking lot outside the Kenosha YMCA, 7101 53rd St. "We're really hoping for a nice day, and the forecast looks really good." (If it does rain, which is unlikely, the Expo takes place Sunday.)
"The YMCA has been a very gracious host," Strash added. "They are setting us up in the parking lot and running shuttle buses from nearby Indian Trail High School for parking. And the 'Y' is still able to be open Saturday for its members."
The annual event — showcasing an array of local businesses and services, along with free health checks and other activities — has been lucky so far. The 2020 Expo, held in February, just squeaked in before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down public gatherings.
"We were one of the last events, probably the last major event, before everything stopped," Strash said.
The 2020 event was held over two days at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, the Expo's longtime home.
"We couldn't secure a venue for February this year, of course," Strash said, "so we decided to plan it for outside later in the year and hope we wouldn't have to cancel."
With COVID vaccination rates up, infection rates down and restrictions on gatherings lifted, the Expo is good to go.
Strash, who works in sales with local manufacturer Encyclon Inc., said the Expo typically attracts 5,000 to 6,000 people over its two days. With a one-day, outdoor event, he said, "It would be great to have a few thousand people attend."
Businesses, family activities
The 2021 Expo features more than 60 booths from local businesses, services and non-profit groups. Participants include Fred Astaire Dance Studios, Mobile One, Society's Assets, Power Home Remodeling, Piasecki Funeral Home, the Kenosha Junior Woman's Club, Kenosha Academy of Performing Arts and the host facility, the Kenosha YMCA.
The Family Activity Area, hosted by the Kenosha Area Noon Optimist Club, features local non-profits and civic organizations.
"We'll have lots of activities for families," said Larry Nelson, chairman of this area.
The Sheriff's Department and Police Department have booths, and the Fire Department is bringing a truck, "which is something they couldn't do when we were inside," Nelson said.
Other groups in this area include the Shalom Center, Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, a local sport fishing group and the Boy Scouts.
The Scouts, Nelson said, will have "a Pinewood Derby Track and a 'pioneering project' and will set up a few tents."
Kids can also sign up for a prize drawing.
The Expo also features the Great Kenosha Raffle, hosted by Wendy Gauss with the MV Properties Team at RE/MAX Newport Elite and Snap-on Inc., with dozens of gift baskets to win. Proceeds from the raffle support the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Scholarship Fund.
Another popular feature at the Expo is the Kenosha Community Health Fair, presented by Aurora Health Care, with free health services, including COVID-19 vaccines and blood pressure checks.
The food court will include Nothing Bundt Cakes and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit.
Aside from all the attractions at the Expo, Strash said the event itself "is a chance to get out and start to live again. It's also a chance to get the COVID vaccine if you haven't been vaccinated yet."
Businesses come to the Expo year after year, he added, "because it's a chance for them to meet local people. We have a lot of vendors who sign up immediately at the end of the event for the next year.