Kenosha Expo Health & Home Show draws thousands to UW-Parkside

Aurora unveils info on surgery center

Aurora unveiled information about its new health and ambulatory surgery center, set to open in June in Pleasant Prairie.

“There are many new things Aurora has to offer,” said Yovanka Kienzle, a registered nurse at Aurora Health Care. “I want to make sure people are aware of what we offer the community.”

Kevin Dziubinski, a career development coach at Herzing University, used the event to recruit new students and share exciting news about the school’s new downtown location at the former Kenosha News building.

“We should be moved in sometime this summer or early September,” Dziubinski said. “We’re trying to keep the building historic. We appreciate it for what it is.”

One of the most popular booths was staffed by Michael Tenhagen, owner of Your CBD Store, 7435 117th Ave.

CBD, which is stands for cannabidiol, is derived from the hemp plant.

“People want to know if it’s marijuana and if it can get you high, which it can’t,” Tenhagen said. “People also shared with me how CBD has benefited them and how they use it for all sorts of different ailments.”

Family activities, raffles, demos