Kenosha Expo Health & Home Show draws thousands to UW-Parkside

SOMERS — There was a general consensus as medical professionals, financial advisors, real estate agents, trade workers and others gathered on Saturday at the 2020 Kenosha Expo Health & Home Show.
Business is good.
A near-record turnout was expected after a steady stream of visitors mingled with over 100 area businesses and organizations, watched demonstrations and took advantage of free health screenings at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Student Activity Center Fieldhouse.
The event continues 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.
A long line formed early as over 1,500 people walked through the turnstile before noon. Around 5,000 to 6,000 attend the event every year.
“If we keep this pace, we’re going to blow that out of the water,” said David Strash, chairman of the Kenosha Expo committee. “The turnout has been fantastic.”
The event, presented by Kenosha Subaru and AM 1050 WLIP, included the Kenosha Community Health Fair, presented by Aurora Health Care and sponsored by Alexander Chiropractic Neurology Center and Selective Hearing Centers.
There were free hearing and vision screenings, carotid artery screenings, medication list reviews and brain/spine examinations.
Demonstrations and listening sessions were offered on a variety of health topics, including vaping, fertility, robotics, chronic pain, hearing loss and career opportunities.
Aurora unveils info on surgery center
Aurora unveiled information about its new health and ambulatory surgery center, set to open in June in Pleasant Prairie.
“There are many new things Aurora has to offer,” said Yovanka Kienzle, a registered nurse at Aurora Health Care. “I want to make sure people are aware of what we offer the community.”
Kevin Dziubinski, a career development coach at Herzing University, used the event to recruit new students and share exciting news about the school’s new downtown location at the former Kenosha News building.
“We should be moved in sometime this summer or early September,” Dziubinski said. “We’re trying to keep the building historic. We appreciate it for what it is.”
One of the most popular booths was staffed by Michael Tenhagen, owner of Your CBD Store, 7435 117th Ave.
CBD, which is stands for cannabidiol, is derived from the hemp plant.
“People want to know if it’s marijuana and if it can get you high, which it can’t,” Tenhagen said. “People also shared with me how CBD has benefited them and how they use it for all sorts of different ailments.”
Family activities, raffles, demos
The Family Activity Area, sponsored by the Kenosha Area Noon Optimist Club, featured local nonprofits and civic organizations geared toward children and families.
The event also featured the Great Kenosha Raffle, presented by M.V.Properties/ RE/MAX Newport Elite. This year’s grand prize is $1,000 cash, with dozens of of other gift baskets to win.
Proceeds from the raffle support the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Fund.
A number of demonstrations included a mascot parade, Kenosha YMCA WERQ fitness, a railroad safety seminar, Kenosha Academy of Performing Arts, and Kenosha Jazzercise Fitness Center.
Local music fans were treated on Saturday to a performance by Betsy Ade & the Well-Known Strangers.
“We try to spice it up with different things,” Strash said. “We also try to stick to our status quo for what has worked over the years.
SUNDAY’S HEALTH FAIR SCHEDULE
10:30 a.m. —Acid Reflux (GERD);
11 a.m. —Diabetes.
11:30 a.m. —Chronic pain therapy. Noon—Ortho robotic surgery.
12:30 p.m.—Women’s heart health.
1 p.m. —Forensic Nursing Program.