SOMERS — The 2023 Kenosha Expo Home & Health Show returns to its home in the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Frank J. Petretti Fieldhouse, on the west side of the campus at 9800 Wood Road in Somers.

The two-day event is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 11-12.

Admission is $2 for adults; free for anyone under age 18.

The event is designed to be a showcase "connecting people with local businesses," said David Strash, president of the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the event.

Each year, the Expo features booths from local businesses, services and non-profit groups. There are also free health checks and a Family Activity Area.

Health checks include blood pressure screenings, brain and spine examinations, COVID-19 vaccinations, hearing evaluations and pain management and posture evaluations.

One popular item each year is the "Great Kenosha Raffle," which includes a $1,000 grand prize. People can take part in an Expo Selfie Contest, too, to win a cash prize of $250.

Demonstrations include:

Saturday:

11 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2 p.m.: Kenosha Sheriff's Department K9 Unit

Sunday:

11 a.m. to noon and 2 to 3 p.m.: Kenosha Sheriff's Department K9 Unit

Noon to 1 p.m.: Burn Boot Camp Kenosha

1 to 2 p.m.: Kenosha Academy of Performing Arts dance performance

3 to 4 p.m.: Great Kenosha Raffle drawing

The 2023 Kenosha Expo Health & Home Show is "a family-friendly, fun and informative opportunity to meet the many businesses and organizations that make the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce such a strong association," organizers said. "This community event will showcase many businesses and organizations, several with products and services for purchase on site."

Strash said the Expo typically attracts 5,000 to 6,000 people over its two days.

For more information, go to kenoshaexpo.com.