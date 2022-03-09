Kenosha Expo returns to UW-Parkside

SOMERS -- After becoming an outdoor event, due to COVID-19 restrictions, in 2021, the 2022 Kenosha Expo Home & Health Show returns to its home in the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Frank J. Petretti Fieldhouse, on the west side of the campus at 9800 Wood Road in Somers.

The two-day event is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 12-13.

Admission is $2 for adults; free for anyone under age 18.

The event is designed to be a showcase "connecting people with local businesses," said David Strash, president of the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the event.

Each year, the Expo features booths from local businesses, services and non-profit groups. There are also free health checks and a Family Activity Area.

One popular item each year is the "Great Kenosha Raffle," which includes a $1,000 grand prize. People can take part in an Expo Selfie Contest, too, to win a cash prize of $250.

Strash said the annual event — showcasing an array of local businesses and services, along with free health checks and other activities — has been lucky. The 2020 Expo, held in February, just squeaked in before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down public gatherings.

"We were one of the last events, probably the last major event, before everything stopped," Strash said.

Strash said the Expo typically attracts 5,000 to 6,000 people over its two days.

For more information, go to kenoshaexpo.com.

