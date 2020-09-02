Kenosha faith leaders gather, share messages of peace

Seeking a place of healing

Minutes after Kearney passed off the microphone at Civic Center Park, more than a dozen local faith leaders gathered blocks away on the steps of Simmons Neighborhood Library as a light drizzle began to fall. Unlike the scenes on Sheridan Road where hundreds of people yelled at and yelled over one another, it felt almost peaceful — although the murmur of demonstrations could still be heard.

“We wanted a counter-message to the political message, with all the focus on law enforcement and the damage to the city and all the negative news of the last days,” Rabbi Dena Feingold of Beth Hillel Temple said.

The local faith leaders weren’t trying to get public attention, although some members of the press were notified ahead of time. At that moment, during an incredibly tense day throughout their city amid an incredibly tense week, they just wanted to “create a holy space in the midst of all of this” together, Feingold said. “The whole city was desecrated by what happened here: by death, by destruction.”

“We wanted to be a moral voice,” Feingold continued. “We stand in support of Black lives.”