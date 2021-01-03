Kenosha family celebrates special birthday

As the clock wound down Thursday night to close out 2020, there likely was plenty of reflection worldwide at the chaos that was the last 12 months.

But for some — including the Lehrke family from Kenosha — the change to a new year had even more meaning.

It was 21 years ago Thursday that Scott and Gina Lehrke welcomed their daughter, Olivia, into the world, just hours before their second child would have been the first baby of the new millennium.

Fast forward to Thursday, and in these COVID-19 times, Olivia’s milestone 21st birthday had a bit of a different feeling to it.

And when you throw in the fact that Olivia and both of her parents have battled the virus themselves, there is no doubt they were ready to turn the page and look forward to even better times in 2021.

Birth ends millennium

Olivia was born at Kenosha Hospital and Medical Center at 1:34 a.m., Dec. 31, 1999, according to an article that ran Jan. 1, 2000, in the Kenosha News. She was the last girl born in the county before the new year, her father said.

And while they just missed all the free things that come with being the first baby of the year, there was plenty to be grateful for that day, Scott Lehrke said.