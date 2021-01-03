Kenosha family celebrates special birthday

As the clock wound down Thursday night to close out 2020, there likely was plenty of reflection worldwide at the chaos that was the last 12 months.
But for some — including the Lehrke family from Kenosha — the change to a new year had even more meaning.
It was 21 years ago Thursday that Scott and Gina Lehrke welcomed their daughter, Olivia, into the world, just hours before their second child would have been the first baby of the new millennium.
Fast forward to Thursday, and in these COVID-19 times, Olivia’s milestone 21st birthday had a bit of a different feeling to it.
And when you throw in the fact that Olivia and both of her parents have battled the virus themselves, there is no doubt they were ready to turn the page and look forward to even better times in 2021.
Birth ends millennium
Olivia was born at Kenosha Hospital and Medical Center at 1:34 a.m., Dec. 31, 1999, according to an article that ran Jan. 1, 2000, in the Kenosha News. She was the last girl born in the county before the new year, her father said.
And while they just missed all the free things that come with being the first baby of the year, there was plenty to be grateful for that day, Scott Lehrke said.
“It was really exciting,” he said. “We didn’t plan this at all. It just happened to happen that she was born on the 31st. It was really exciting.”
While COVID has dominated the past year, back then it was fears of what the new millennium may do, especially to computer systems worldwide. Those fears never materialized, as the world woke up the next day to a brand new year without a massive computer shutdown.
“We were concerned,” Scott said. “We wondered if the computers were going to crash or what was going to happen with that whole situation. You never know. The way things were looking, you never knew what was going to happen that night.”
But for Gina, her focus was on something entirely different to be sure.
“It was a little more difficult for me,” she said. “I wasn’t worried about ‘Y2K.’ I was just concentrating on keeping my composure, doing the best I could, waiting for her.
“We had a beautiful baby girl. It was awesome. I wasn’t nervous about ‘Y2K’ at that point. I just wanted a healthy baby.”
Gina said her labor was fairly quick, as she and Scott arrived at the hospital at about 11:30 p.m., and Olivia made her first appearance into the world a little more than two hours later.
“She was good to me,” her mother said.
Quiet celebration
Olivia, a graduate of Bradford High School and Gateway Technical College, where she earned a degree in cosmetology, said her milestone birthday was spent with family and a few friends.
And her first legal drink? A strawberry margarita.
All in all, even with the changes because of COVID, she wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.
“It was great,” she said. “It was fun. We had a few family members over. ... I just wanted to enjoy time with family, nothing crazy.”
That family time has become even more important because of the pandemic, as Olivia said she battled the virus from the beginning of July until the end of October.
She currently is negative for the virus, but said she continues to recover from some of the “long-hauler” symptoms. Both her father, who missed three months of work, and her mother also caught the virus.
Thankfully, all appears to be recovered now.
“We’re all great now,” Olivia said. “We were one of the lucky families.
“I just want to move forward. I want 2021 to be the best year, to be healthy. I want to spend time with my family. I miss my grandma. I miss my aunt and uncles. I just want to leave 2020 behind, 2020 is in the rear-view mirror.”
Let troubles sail away
The family marked New Year’s Eve by lighting a pair of Chinese lanterns and watching them sail into the night, Gina said.
And with that flight, they hope for better days ahead.
“It was a sweet day (Thursday),” Gina said. “It brought everything we had gone through this summer, we put it in a box and shipped it off. We put those (lanterns) up and let them sail away.
“We put all the negative stuff in one and put all the positive stuff in the other and watched them both go up. It was really beautiful.”