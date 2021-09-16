Kenosha family displaced by fire pushes ahead; fundraiser underway after home damaged in Aug. 27 blaze

Longtime Kenosha resident Tanya McLean had an inkling somewhat was amiss in her home late last month.

So when that inkling troubled her, especially when the power went out at the home, McLean called for an electrician to come and check things out.

Unfortunately, by about 5:40 a.m. the following day, on Aug. 27, McLean realized the electrical problem had led to a fire and very quickly the near destruction of the house she had lived in the past 16 years.

"We're thinking that's why the power went out upstairs," McLean said by telephone Wednesday. "It just went from there. I smelled something and just couldn't figure out what it was. I couldn't sleep. I stayed awake. I was up and down all night, looking in everybody's rooms, looking in the basement, going outside, and I didn't see (the fire)."

McLean said when she went to return an ice pack to the freezer she used for a migraine headache, that's when she found that the fire had started.

"I felt the heat coming out of the wall and could see the black and then the smoke," she said.