Kenosha family displaced by fire pushes ahead; fundraiser underway after home damaged in Aug. 27 blaze

Longtime Kenosha resident Tanya McLean had an inkling somewhat was amiss in her home late last month.
So when that inkling troubled her, especially when the power went out at the home, McLean called for an electrician to come and check things out.
Unfortunately, by about 5:40 a.m. the following day, on Aug. 27, McLean realized the electrical problem had led to a fire and very quickly the near destruction of the house she had lived in the past 16 years.
"We're thinking that's why the power went out upstairs," McLean said by telephone Wednesday. "It just went from there. I smelled something and just couldn't figure out what it was. I couldn't sleep. I stayed awake. I was up and down all night, looking in everybody's rooms, looking in the basement, going outside, and I didn't see (the fire)."
McLean said when she went to return an ice pack to the freezer she used for a migraine headache, that's when she found that the fire had started.
"I felt the heat coming out of the wall and could see the black and then the smoke," she said.
McLean, the executive director of Leaders of Kenosha, her two adult sons (Aijalon and Sean), three grandchildren (Barack, Theodore and King) and the family dog "Allie," have since been displaced from their 18th Avenue home, and it looks like it's going to be quite a long journey before they can find a new permanent residence.
But they all got out safe, and that's a blessing, she said.
"It could have been really, really bad," McLean said. "I'm just really grateful that we got out, everyone was safe, and we're just taking it day by day."
Since the fire, the family has bounced around between several hotels, McLean said, but they have found a temporary home that will be ready Oct. 1.
Cause determined
The Kenosha Fire Department incident report confirmed the fire, officially was called in at 6:57 a.m., was electrical in nature. It was believed to have been smoldering "for quite some time," and caused $20,000 in structural damage and $10,000 in personal property loss.
McLean said she bought the house in 2005, the second one she's owned in Kenosha since she and her family moved here from Virginia in 2001.
She's hopeful the family can return to the home at some point. The upstairs was significantly damaged, McLean said, while the first floor and basement was heavily damaged, especially by water.
"It's just a mess," McLean said.
For now, McLean said all she can do is take things a day at a time, which includes getting her grandchildren acclimated to school while the family tries to replace the items they lost.
"The little one (King), that's (school) all he can talk about and think about, so that's been a bright thing in my life," McLean said. "He just loves school so much. And the other ones are just happy to be back in school. They're adjusting. It's just been a lot on them."
And as for her? McLean said she remains active locally and is eying another run at a Third District aldermanic seat in the spring.
"We're still hard at work," she said. "That takes my mind off what's happening, and I like to be with my 'tribe.' They bring me joy. They've been super supportive. I'm still grinding, doing the work for my community."
McLean said she's hopeful her family can return to the home in about six months.
"I love my home, and I love my community where I live," she said. "It's really important to me. I would hate to have to leave there."
Community support
A GoFundMe has been established for the family to help with expenses while insurance issues are sorted out. That fund, started by Billy Violet, can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/helping-tanya-recover-from-her-house-fire.
On the page, Violet asked the community to help where it could.
"In her time here in Kenosha, Tanya has demonstrated a commitment towards bettering the community, and she's been fearless in her fight for human and social justice rights," Violet wrote. "She's led the organizing of 50-plus events for the community, ranging from voters rights initiatives to candlelight vigils.
"Please help me wrap her in the same love she's wrapped Kenosha in during her time of need."
Through midday Thursday, the fund had generated more than $2,600 of the $5,000 goal, and for that McLean said she and her family are forever grateful.
"It means the world to me," she said. "My community means the world to me. All the love and the concern that me and my family have been shown, we're so appreciative (for)."