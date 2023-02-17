When you’re heading to The Magical Land of Oz, it’s nice to have family with you.

That’s the case for Clara-lin Tappa and her husband, Steve Mattner.

The two longtime community theater actors are joined on stage this time by their granddaughter, Laeleigh Jade Mattner.

All three are performing in “The Wizard of Oz” with the Lakeside Players.

Being on stage with family members makes the experience “that much better,” said Tappa, who also performed in “Oz” with her husband and their daughter, Bailey, 10 years ago.

“One of the hardest things about doing theater as a young mom is spending that precious time away from your kids, so when they can share in it, it’s that much better,” Tappa added.

This is Tappa’s second time playing the iconic green-faced witch, who has been frightening children (and adults) since the 1939 movie came out.

“The witch is an unapologetically nasty character with a sense of humor. It’s just fun,” Tappa said of the role.

This role is special to Tappa for a very personal reason, too.

Ten years ago, her mother “was in hospice care in our home, and she died two months later.”

Tappa and her mom watched the “Oz” movie on videotape, and she remembers “seeing how much she enjoyed it. ‘Wizard of Oz’ was her era.”

While Tappa as a child was terrified of her character’s flying monkeys, she was also fascinated by the Wicked Witch — just like audience members are today.

Audience reaction during this production’s first two weekends “has been tremendous — from the applause when I melt to the audience interaction after the show,” she said. “My two favorites are the little kids in their costumes, both Dorothy and Wicked Witch, and the older ladies who know what a delight it can be to really let out their inner witch.

“One little girl asked me if I was a good witch now, after the show, and I told her that, indeed, Dorothy had turned me into a good witch. She was so relieved. Another little boy approached me and said, ‘I’m so glad you didn’t really melt!’ That was touching. I told him, ‘Me, too!’”

Her first play

While Tappa is a community theater veteran — she started in high school and keeps doing it “because of the friends I’ve made and continue to make and because it allows me to step out of reality and do something totally different” — this is Laeleigh’s first time on stage.

This first acting role “is going well,” she said, especially in a show with a lot of children in the cast. “When I’m off stage, I can chill with kids my age.”

Laeleigh also enjoys being a story with magical elements.

“I like how it’s in Dorothy’s imagination,” she said. “It’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve traveled in a tornado,’ when really it’s a dream.”

While Laeleigh is enjoying being on stage with her grandparents (“it’s really cool”) and singing with the ensemble, she has her eye on a different role: “I would like to play Glinda the Good Witch.”

Many roles

Steve Mattner takes on a couple pivotal roles in this stage production, playing Professor Marvel and the Wizard of Oz.

The professor, he said, “is a catalyst for Dorothy’s dream. My short interaction with Dorothy in the beginning is an influence of the Emerald City and a grander, vivid dream. The part of the Wizard is someone she admires, who she feels is educated and worldly.”

Audiences at the performances, he said, “are delighted” with the local production.

While Mattner jokes that he’s finding it more difficult to memorize dialogue as he ages, he enjoys being involved in community theater.

“I started working on sets in 1990 and started acting in ‘91 and directing in ‘93,” he said. “It’s art that is accessible to me.”

Enduring story

“The Wizard of Oz” — first told as a series of children’s novels by L. Frank Baum, published in 1900 — continues to delight fans because “it pulls at a lot of heart strings,” Steve Mattner said.

And then there’s the Toto factor.

The story, Tappa said, “endures because it is good and innocence against evil. And not just your every day evil but magical evil. And who doesn’t love a savvy dog!”

As for future productions, local audience can expect to see more of this family.

Bailey Mattner is now a senior at Illinois Wesleyan and a theater arts major, with a connection to this production that extends beyond family ties.

“The director, Colin Swanson, and Bailey went to high school together,” Tappa said. “Colin is a year older than Bailey. We knew Colin as a high schooler and now he is directing us. It’s been fantastic to work with him. He has a great artistic eye.

“Also, the other director, Chynna Chung, is the music teacher at our grandson’s school in Racine. Small world.”

Yes, it is a small world, even if you travel to Oz.