Kenosha family spreading hope through rainbows

Carolyn Serpe is trying to look on the bright — and brightly colored side — of our current situation.
Several rainbows, and two countries, are involved.
As are an untold number of children.
Serpe and her three daughters — Clara, 8, Callie, 6, and Charlie, 2 — have been busy putting up rainbow posters at their Kenosha home, hoping passers-by will see the images and smile.
Serpe got the idea from relatives in Italy, where a similar project is flourishing while that country is in the grips of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have cousins in Italy and went there this past summer,” Serpe said Monday. “In their region, in northern Italy, all the children in that area have been making rainbow signs out of paper and sheets and hanging them outside from their balconies. The signs say ‘everything will be fine.’”
Serpe talks with her relatives daily through Facebook Messenger and Instagram Messenger.
“Italy is devastated,” she said. “Thankfully, my family has not been affected as far as contracting the virus, but they are on lockdown. Before, they could leave home for work or the grocery store but now they can’t go outside at all.”
Serpe said in her cousin’s area, “Firefighters are patrolling the street with megaphones and telling people to stay inside. If you need anything, you flag them down and they will bring the supplies to you.”
The news from Italy is grim. As of Monday, the death toll from coronavirus in Italy was 6,078, the head of the Civil Protection Agency said. The total number of confirmed cases in Italy rose to 63,927 on Monday, and there were 3,204 people in intensive care.
The hardest-hit northern region of Lombardy remained in a critical situation, with a total of 3,776 deaths and 28,761 cases.
With everything that’s going on, Serpe said she’s grateful to be able to talk with her family members online and to help spread this rainbows project.
“We’re hoping these rainbows create some unity,” she said. “I’ve shared it on Facebook, and my cousin has shared this in Italy as well. The kids over there are excited that our kids are doing this here. It’s bringing some light to this whole thing and letting everyone know this will be OK, this will pass.” To take part in the rainbows project, search for “Carolyn Serpe Kenosha” on Facebook and “please post your signs on social and in the comments so we can see all the rainbows!!” Serpe said.
Supporting local businesses
Serpe is the manager of The Lettering Machine, 725 50th St., the embroidery and screenprinting business her parents, Dave and Tina Chatmon, own.
Their business creates shirts and other products for local schools, businesses, sports teams and other groups. Earlier this year, they sold 2020 Kenosha Restaurant Week shirts. The limited-edition T-shirts include the names of all 42 participating venues and come in a variety of styles and color combinations.
Like other businesses operating during the coronavirus, the store is closed to foot traffic. However, they are still taking orders by phone or online and offer car-side pickup for orders. Call 262-652-4177, and they will meet you at the door to pick up orders.
“We have a Kenosha apparel line,” Serpe said, “and we’ll be running specials online for Easter and Mother’s Day. We also host fundraisers for local businesses and are working to support them.”
Staying busy
At home, Serpe has been keeping her three daughters busy.
Along with the rainbow posters, she’s been printing out educational worksheets from websites and said her family “is very blessed that their school, St. Joseph Catholic Academy, has started elearning projects. Their teachers are recording lessons for the kids, and they can interact with each other through Zoom and Facebook Messenger video apps. My kids use this and have been video chatting with the other students.”
To stay active, she said, they try to get outside whenever possible “and the kids like to do the GoNoddle videos that encourage physical activity.” (To check out the kid-friendly videos, go to www.gonoodle.com.)
“We’re doing anything we can to stay positive,” she said.
