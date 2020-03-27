Kenosha family spreading hope through rainbows

The news from Italy is grim. As of Monday, the death toll from coronavirus in Italy was 6,078, the head of the Civil Protection Agency said. The total number of confirmed cases in Italy rose to 63,927 on Monday, and there were 3,204 people in intensive care.

The hardest-hit northern region of Lombardy remained in a critical situation, with a total of 3,776 deaths and 28,761 cases.

With everything that’s going on, Serpe said she’s grateful to be able to talk with her family members online and to help spread this rainbows project.

“We’re hoping these rainbows create some unity,” she said. “I’ve shared it on Facebook, and my cousin has shared this in Italy as well. The kids over there are excited that our kids are doing this here. It’s bringing some light to this whole thing and letting everyone know this will be OK, this will pass.” To take part in the rainbows project, search for “Carolyn Serpe Kenosha” on Facebook and “please post your signs on social and in the comments so we can see all the rainbows!!” Serpe said.

Supporting local businesses

Serpe is the manager of The Lettering Machine, 725 50th St., the embroidery and screenprinting business her parents, Dave and Tina Chatmon, own.