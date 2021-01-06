Kenosha Family Video to shut down by next month; last of the brick-and-mortar retail video chains

Family Video, the last brick-and-mortar video chain, is closing its remaining stores, including its south-side Kenosha store.

Family Video parent Ventures LTD, based in Glenview, Ill., on Tuesday announced that it is closing all of its remaining 250 stores.

The closures include the Kenosha store at 2931 75th St. and several Milwaukee-area stores, in Racine (on Lathrop Avenue) West Allis, Waukesha and West Bend.

The stores are expected to stay open until late February or until the inventory is depleted.

The company is expected to continue operating its online video and games sales operation.

A manager at the Kenosha store confirmed Wednesday that sales had already begun.

Company officials said they are closing the stores because they had fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic and to competition with Netflix and video streaming services.

“While we have faced digital competition from Netflix and others for years, nothing has been as devastating to our business as COVID-19,” the company said in a press release.

Family Video is a unit of Highland Ventures, which also owns Marco’s Pizza, Stayfit 24 and Legacy Commercial Property.