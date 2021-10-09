Kenosha father, son going to rumble tonight; Kenosha based pro wrestling organization hosts show at Brat Stop

Father and son Joseph Jr. and Jordan Bisciglia of Kenosha are going to rumble tonight.
Both will be stepping into the ring for an evening of pro wrestling fun in a program titled Face Your Fears at the Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St.
The event is being put on by Joseph Bisciglia’s companies, Stars and Stripes Wrestling Entertainment, also known as SSW Entertainment, and sNs, known as Sports ‘N Signings.
Neither Joe Bisciglia, 41, nor his son, Jordan, 21, were wrestlers in high school, but both found pro wrestling in their 20s, they said in recent phone interviews.
Today, while both holding “day jobs,” they travel the pro wrestling circuit in the Midwest and around the country wrestling under show names.
Joe, who goes by the wrestling name Ryan Kross, got into pro wrestling after seeing a show at Carthage College.
“I started talking to a promoter, got into (show) promotions and they gave me a try. I trained for three years to learn my craft,” he said.
Since then he has wrestled for World Wrestling Entertainment — formerly known as the World Wrestling Federation — in dark, or non-televised, matches used to warm up the crowds under the names Joey Kross, Joe Cross, Joey Deangles and Joey Archer.
Joe was also named 2013 Muscle Beach Classic Body-Building Heavy-Weight Class Champion.
In 2005 Joe took over SSW Entertainment, an independent pro wrestling promotion company based out of Kenosha. “We are kind of like a ‘farm team,’ “ he said.
This Saturday marks the 17th wrestling event put on by SSW Entertainment at the Brat Stop. “We are the only pro wrestling company able to put on events in Kenosha,” he said.
Like father, like son
Although he was exposed to his father’s pro-wrestling activities from infancy, Jordan, 21, didn’t get into it until after graduating from Tremper High School in 2018.
“I got involved with wrestling on the spur of the moment,” said Jordan, who also uses the last name Kross in the wrestling arena.
In addition to wrestling and his “day job” at a car rental agency, Jordan attends Gateway Technical College for a career in physical therapy.
The appeal of pro wrestling is “the storytelling and the athleticism of it”, he said. “I’m a smaller guy (compared to other pro wrestlers), and at 6 feet tall and 170 pounds, it’s like a David and Goliath challenge.”
He also likes the theater of pro wrestling, adopting the persona of The Punk Rock Prince.
“This is because I’ve gotten into 90s music and groups like Green Day and Blink. I like to come into the ring with that music blaring and a jacket with (colorful) patches on it.”
Some of the big names Jordan says he’s wrestled include Bushwacker Luke and Gangrel.
He doesn’t know who he’s up against on Saturday, however. “It’s a mystery opponent chosen by (wrestling manager) Frank the Clown,” he said.
The show is titled Face Your Fears as a nod to The Faces of Fear, a 1990s tag team Joe had wrestled, said Jordan. In addition to wrestling action, sNs and SSW Entertainment will present the 2021 Hometown Hero Award to Kyler Leys of the U.S. Army.
The Saturday night event is the first SSW has held in Kenosha since 2019. Anticipating the Saturday show, Jordan said, “I’m looking forward to getting in front of my hometown and my family and friends.”