Kenosha father, son going to rumble tonight; Kenosha based pro wrestling organization hosts show at Brat Stop

Father and son Joseph Jr. and Jordan Bisciglia of Kenosha are going to rumble tonight.

Both will be stepping into the ring for an evening of pro wrestling fun in a program titled Face Your Fears at the Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St.

The event is being put on by Joseph Bisciglia’s companies, Stars and Stripes Wrestling Entertainment, also known as SSW Entertainment, and sNs, known as Sports ‘N Signings.

Neither Joe Bisciglia, 41, nor his son, Jordan, 21, were wrestlers in high school, but both found pro wrestling in their 20s, they said in recent phone interviews.

Today, while both holding “day jobs,” they travel the pro wrestling circuit in the Midwest and around the country wrestling under show names.

Joe, who goes by the wrestling name Ryan Kross, got into pro wrestling after seeing a show at Carthage College.

“I started talking to a promoter, got into (show) promotions and they gave me a try. I trained for three years to learn my craft,” he said.