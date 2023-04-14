Michael Bachochin and Brooke Matelski — who moved from Kenosha to Los Angeles a decade ago — are back.

And they’ve brought their new film with them.

Bachochin is the director, producer and writer and Matelski is the producer of the sci-fi thriller “Parallax.”

The movie is playing at the Antioch Theatre, 378 Lake St. in Antioch, Ill., with showtimes at 5 and 8 p.m. Sunday (April 16), 7:30 p.m. Friday (April 21), 5 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday (April 22) and 5 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday (April 23).

Audience members can talk with cast and crew members after the 7:30 p.m. screenings on Friday and Saturday.

“We’re very excited about these screenings,” Bachochin said. “This film was made to be seen on a big screen.”

The movie was written in 2019 but was held up during COVID-19, Bachochin said.

After a Red Carpet event in Los Angeles in January, Bachochin and Lorraine started working on getting their film out to theaters. After the two weekends at the Antioch Theatre, the film will be shown in St. Louis “and then we’re moving on to Detroit,” Matelski said. “We’re taking it on the road.”

Bachochin shot the independent film “God Forgive Us” in 2014 in Kenosha and, since then, has worked in various roles in film and V production in Los Angeles. Lorraine, too, has worked in film production “doing a lot of the paperwork,” she said. “There are so many logistics involved.”

While family members and friends have seen “Parallax,” Bachochin is eager to have the general public see it, too.

“I’m nervous and excited,” he said Friday afternoon at The Buzz in Downtown Kenosha.

The movie tells the story of Naomi, a painter who is haunted by nightmares of drowning.

“Parallax” follows Naomi’s journey as she crosses multiple dimensions through her paintings to unravel the truths of the life she doesn’t recognize.

The film explores themes of depression, anxiety, imposter syndrome and dissociative disorder.

“This film needs to be seen,” Matelski said, “in order to show that people do suffer from depression and other issues, which aren’t talked about.”

A highlight of the film is an underwater sequence that was shot in a backyard swimming pool.

“We had to have Scuba gear, a lifeguard and a special underwater filming crew,” Bachochin said. “That was the most expensive shoot in the movie, but it came out really well and was worth it.”

The film has “a lot of twists,” he added, offering no spoilers.

For more on our conversation with the filmmakers, see the Living section in the April 23 Kenosha News.