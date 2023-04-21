When we talked with Michael Bachochin and Brooke Matelski last week, they were just hours away from the debut of their new film, “Parallax.”

“We’re very excited about these screenings,” Bachochin said ahead of the movie's April 14 premiere.

Not only is the film playing at the historic Antioch Theatre — its first screening for the general public after a private, red-carpet event in Los Angeles — but the filmmakers are hosting talk-backs with the audiences, too.

After the opening weekend, we can report they were not speaking to empty rooms.

"We did better than any other independent film at the Antioch Theatre," said Amanda Kuo, who does publicity for Bachochin's film company, The Primal Group.

On opening night, "we had to stop questions because there were so many," she added. "We’re anticipating a packed second weekend as well."

If you'd like to talk with the filmmakers yourself, the movie is playing today through Sunday. The Q&A sessions take place after the 7:30 p.m. screenings on Friday and Saturday.

Bachochin is the director, producer and writer, and Matelski is a producer, of the sci-fi thriller “Parallax.”

They are both former Kenoshans who moved to Los Angeles a decade ago to work in the film and TV industry.

Shopping the film

While it's one thing to shoot an independent film, it's an entirely different matter to get the movie into theaters.

"We actually shot the film in 2019, but we didn't get to open it because COVID-19 shut down all the theaters," Bachochin said. "We poured our hearts and souls into this film, and then we had to pull it at the last minute. It was heartbreaking."

Bachochin held onto his film, deciding not to release it to any streaming services.

“This film was made to be seen on a big screen," he said at The Buzz in Downtown Kenosha.

To get the movie out to the public, "we actually did a lot of cold calling," Bachochin said. "You can do it yourself, if you're willing to reach out to theaters."

Bachochin, who grew up in the Antioch, Ill., area "used my hometown appeal to get it into that theater. I've actually been to that theater (he saw "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace" there) and the theater owner thought it was cool to hear from an Antioch native. He saw the film, loved it, and then we worked out a deal to show it for two weekends."

From here, the film will be shown in St. Louis “and then we’re moving on to the Tulsa area and Detroit,” Matelski said. “We’re taking it on the road.”

Bachochin hopes "Parallax" can find an audience and open the door for more movies by what he calls "working class filmmakers. We're just normal people making movies, outside of the huge blockbusters."

A personal story

The movie tells the story of Naomi, a painter who is haunted by nightmares of drowning.

The film explores themes of depression, anxiety, imposter syndrome and dissociative disorder.

"I wrote the movie when I was feeling isolated myself," Bachochin said. "It wasn't inspired by the COVID-19 lockdowns, but it does seem like it, with its themes of depression and isolation."

The movie, filmed in Bachochin's LA home, "is an important story to tell, about what it's like to suffer from depression," Matelski said.

Matelski calls this "a slow burn film," with some twists in the story.

"We're trying to create an immersive experience for the audience," Bachochin said.

Speaking of immersion: A highlight of the film is an underwater sequence that was shot in a backyard swimming pool.

“We had to have scuba gear, a lifeguard and a special underwater filming crew,” Bachochin said. “That was the most expensive shoot in the movie, but it came out really well and was worth it.”

As for what's next: Bachochin and Matelski are moving back to Kenosha, where he will work on writing a novel and, he hopes, make plans to shoot his next film.