Kenosha Fire crews battle back-to-back blazes

The Kenosha Fire Department was pushed to its limit in freezing conditions on Friday night in battling back-to-back single-family house fires.
Shortly after clearing the scene of a second-story fire at 6301 40th Ave., firefighters responded at 7:53 p.m. to 4023 29th Ave., with reported heavy smoke coming from the entire home.
Crews safely extinguished both fires with no injuries to the occupants or firefighters, according to Kenosha Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Johnson.
Pleasant Prairie Fire, Bristol Fire and Zion (Ill.) Fire arrived for city-wide backup while Kenosha Fire units finished the second call.
Challenging fire
Firefighters faced challenging conditions at 4023 29th Ave., while working through heavy smoke and flames from the second floor of a Cape Cod style structure. An aerial ladder was used to cut holes for ventilation and windows were knocked out to alleviate extreme heat in the upper level.
"The (firefighters) took a beating on that one," Johnson said. "I won't say it was hoarding conditions, but there was a lot of stuff they had to get around. When you get into the Cape Cods, you never know where the stairwell is to get to the second floor when you're trying to find your way through smoke. They got up there and made a good hit on it. It was definitely on the cusp of flashing over, which is not a good thing for us."
Johnson said the fire was under control in about 20 minutes. The estimated damage is $90,000.
Four escape early fire
Four occupants, including two adults and two children, safely exited before firefighters arrived. They initially took shelter at a neighbor's house before being housed by the American Red Cross.
Two occupants and a dog safely exited 6301 40th Ave., before firefighters arrived around 5:30 p.m. The fire was contained to the second floor and quickly extinguished, according to Johnson. Damage was estimated at $40,000.
We Energies disabled utilities at both homes. Bindelli Construction provided emergency winterization to prevent freezing pipes.
The cause of both fires remains under investigation.
"There was nothing out of the ordinary with either one of them," Johnson said. "We found what we think was the point of origin (at 4023 29th Ave.), but there's nothing that points to what actually caused it. Nothing seen on either one of them appears to be based on the cold weather."