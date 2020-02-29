Kenosha Fire crews battle back-to-back blazes

Challenging fire

Firefighters faced challenging conditions at 4023 29th Ave., while working through heavy smoke and flames from the second floor of a Cape Cod style structure. An aerial ladder was used to cut holes for ventilation and windows were knocked out to alleviate extreme heat in the upper level.

"The (firefighters) took a beating on that one," Johnson said. "I won't say it was hoarding conditions, but there was a lot of stuff they had to get around. When you get into the Cape Cods, you never know where the stairwell is to get to the second floor when you're trying to find your way through smoke. They got up there and made a good hit on it. It was definitely on the cusp of flashing over, which is not a good thing for us."