Kenosha Fire Department paramedics and firefighters begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Paramedics and firefighters at the Kenosha Fire Department began receiving COVID-19 vaccinations this week, the vaccines distributed by the Kenosha County Division of Health.
Dr. Jen Freiheit, Kenosha County health officer, said the county was one of eight public health departments in Wisconsin that received supplies of the vaccine this week. According to a statement from the department, the county received 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine, with part of that supply distributed to the Kenosha Fire Department, which had been trained to vaccinate its emergency medical technicians.
“We were ready and prepared to receive early supplies of the vaccine, and we’re now one of the first health departments in the state to get shots in the arms of frontline health care workers,” Freiheit said in a formal statement. “We will continue coordinating the release of the vaccine as quickly as we receive it.”
Vaccines arrived Tuesday
Nick Eschmann, Kenosha Fire Department’s new division chief of emergency medical services, said the department received the first vaccines on Tuesday.
“We started (Tuesday) vaccinating our personnel, and by lunchtime (Wednesday) we will have vaccinated 60 people,” Eschmann said. “We anticipate vaccinating another 30 or 40 tomorrow.”
He said the department has 156 employees, about 70 of them paramedics. Most of the members of the department have regular direct contact with patients on medical calls.
“This is a huge deal for us,” Eschmann said of the vaccine, adding that during the pandemic the department has tried to limit exposure to both personnel and the public through constant sanitizing and limiting contact where possible. “Our approach is to treat everyone, at least initially, like a (virus) contact. That’s why this vaccine is going to be so helpful for us.”
Eschmann said the department had a plan in place to prioritize vaccination of older employees or those with existing health issues, but he said they received enough doses of the vaccine to be able to distribute the shots more widely.
Freiheit said the health department is working with all the fire departments in the county and hopes to have personnel at the other departments vaccinated by the end of next week.
Craig Roepke, chief of the Pleasant Prairie Fire Department, said the county fire departments outside the City of Kenosha are working together on a plan that would have trained EMS vaccinators working together to vaccinate the paramedics and firefighters from all of the departments.
“It looks like we could potentially start this week,” Roepke said, with the hope that they could have all the staff eligible vaccinated by the end of next week.
Health care workers at local hospitals began receiving vaccines last week. Others in the “Tier 1a” category of health care workers, including, among others, long-term care facility staff, certified nursing assistants and aids, home healthcare workers and people who provide transportation to medical centers, will also be getting priority as the vaccine becomes available.