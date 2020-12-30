Kenosha Fire Department paramedics and firefighters begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This is a huge deal for us,” Eschmann said of the vaccine, adding that during the pandemic the department has tried to limit exposure to both personnel and the public through constant sanitizing and limiting contact where possible. “Our approach is to treat everyone, at least initially, like a (virus) contact. That’s why this vaccine is going to be so helpful for us.”

Eschmann said the department had a plan in place to prioritize vaccination of older employees or those with existing health issues, but he said they received enough doses of the vaccine to be able to distribute the shots more widely.

Freiheit said the health department is working with all the fire departments in the county and hopes to have personnel at the other departments vaccinated by the end of next week.

Craig Roepke, chief of the Pleasant Prairie Fire Department, said the county fire departments outside the City of Kenosha are working together on a plan that would have trained EMS vaccinators working together to vaccinate the paramedics and firefighters from all of the departments.

“It looks like we could potentially start this week,” Roepke said, with the hope that they could have all the staff eligible vaccinated by the end of next week.