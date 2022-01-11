Kenosha fire investigators locate human remains at Model Market fire site; family awaits identification

The Kenosha Fire Department located human remains Tuesday afternoon within in the debris of the Model Market site, where a blaze destroyed the century old neighborhood grocery store at at 2327 54th St.

According to a news release issued late Tuesday afternoon by Fire Chief Christopher Bigley, the Kenosha County Medical Examiner has been called to the scene and has taken custody of the remains. Positive identification has not been made, however, and is pending results of a dental record analysis.

The family of Johnny Mikus, has been in search of him since the Jan. 5 fire, when he was last heard from. Mikus, who is in his late 60s, was believed to have been inside an apartment above the market the night of the fire. Mikus, a semi-retired chef and part-time caterer, was well-known in the neighborhood.

Mikus' niece, Theresa Moon, said Tuesday night that the family has been notified of the investigators' finding thus far and said they had not yet confirmed an identity. Family members have not been asked to assist in identification yet, she said.

"There still trying to identify the body and they have to give us a positive ID before they for sure. They said they were going to go for dental records first and then they'd let us know," said Moon.

Mikus had been a chef for four decades and was known to cook and prepare "any kind of meal" said Moon, for parties small and large. The family had been looking for the beloved local caterer since the fire, with a neighbor telling members that he had been last seen at the back entrance to his apartment, one of four units above Model Market.

A building owner had also called him up to tell him there was a fire and that he should get out and was described as coughing and delirious when he had reached him.

Authorities said the accounting for all of the occupants in the building at the time of the fire "has been our number one priority." Fire officials said the next stage in the investigation will be to determine the fire's origin and cause. No further information was released.

This story continues to develop and will be updated as more details are known. Check back later at www.kenoshanews.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 4 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.