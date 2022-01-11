Kenosha fire investigators locate human remains at Model Market fire site

The Kenosha Fire Department located human remains Tuesday afternoon within in the debris of the Model Market site where a blaze destroyed the century old neighborhood grocery store at at 2327 54th St.

According to a news release issued by Fire Chief Christopher Bigley, the Kenosha County Medical Examiner has been called to the scene and has taken custody of the remains. Positive identification has not been made, however, and is pending results of a dental record analysis.

The family of Johnny Mikus, has been in search of him since the Jan. 5 fire when he was last seen. Mikus, who is in his late 60s, was believed to have been inside an apartment above the market the night of the fire. Mikus, a semi-retired chef and part-time caterer, was well-known to everyone in the neighborhood.

Authorities said the accounting for all of the occupants in the building at the time of the fire "has been our number one priority." Fire officials said the next stage in the investigation will be to determine the fire's origin and cause. No further information was released.

This story continues to develop and will be updated as more details are known. Check back later at www.kenoshanews.com

