Kenosha Fire vs. Kenosha County Sheriff's Department in charity rib-eating challenge Monday

Kenosha firefighters will take on members of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department in a rib-eating contest for charity Monday.

The public event, to be hosted at Texas Roadhouse, 11841 71st St., will be a fundraiser for the DARE and CARE programs.

The rib-eating challenge will be held at 3 p.m. The winning team will burn with pride after they extinguish the competition and fire away with bragging rights.

Kenosha Sheriff’s Department K-9 dog Riggs is scheduled to attend for a meet-and-greet. Riggs was shot during the Oct. 21 arrest of an Illinois homicide suspect at Benson Corners.

From 3:30 to 9 a.m., the restaurant will also host a 10 percent fundraiser. For each table at the restaurant that mentions the rib-challenge, the restaurant will donate 10 percent to DARE and CARE, the Fire and Sheriff Departments’ favorite charities. Tickets are $25 each or $20 ages 60+.

The event will feature fire trucks, the police DARE car, selfies with Andy the Armadillo, games, rabble prizes and giveaways.

