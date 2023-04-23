The Kenosha Firefighters annual Pizza Bake-off helped raise funds Sunday to supply the Kenosha Fire Department with at least two drones to aid in search and rescue, especially, those involving drownings.

The event was held at Ruffolo’s Special Pizza II, 3931 45th St., where dozens of pizza lovers sampled five different pies, some with traditional and non-traditional ingredients from pepperoni to pickles.

“This year’s has more meaning because we’re doing to purchase drones for the City of Kenosha. We’ve had too many people drown and we saw the need and that’s why we’re here today,” said Geri Cucunato, a Kenosha Police and Fire commissioner and a trustee for the AFL-CIO who came up with the original bake-off five years ago.

The bake-off was meant to help raise fund for the fire department and has become a friendly competition between fire stations.

The fire department currently has no drones and the fundraising efforts of Local 414, the firefighters union, the community and others over the past year looks to garner $50,000 to purchase two drones, she said. Another company has purchased a done for the department. In addition, the police department is expected to have two drones.

“So we will be covered,” she said.

She said the fundraising efforts for the fire department’s drones are “over halfway there.”

Cucunato said initially she thought that the fundraising goal was an unrealistic number.

“But the community has come out in droves,” she said.

The funds would also help pay for training firefighters to pilot the drones.

“The training is very expensive, so, we want to get all that cost covered so that it’s not coming out of our tax dollars, it’s coming from the people,” she said. “I think it means more to the firefighters knowing that people care enough to give.

The drones are about a $17,000 investment for each aircraft, according to Rick Gallo, president of the Kenosha AFL-CIO council. Training is expected to cost at least $400 apiece for fire department members.

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman, who presented Gallo and Kenosha firefighter Jason Backhaus with a check for $2,500 from her discretionary budget, said when she heard about the request for drones from city firefighters, she was immediately reminded of the drownings that occurred last year in the county in Silver Lake, Powers Lake and Bristol where a 22-year-old man, an 8-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy died in respective, separate incidents. A 5-year-old boy also drowned in Lake Michigan at the city’s Pennoyer Park beach.

In the Pennoyer Park case, authorities encountered a passerby who had his own drone and volunteered his services to assist in searching for the boy. The boy was located, but unfortunately had been unconscious and submerged in the lake waters too long, authorities said.

“The (divers) were in the water and they couldn’t see. They couldn’t find him,” Gallo said. “The found him with the drone as soon as they put it up, it was too late. So these are the kinds of things we don’t want to see.”

Kerkman said that Kenosha has already had its first water incident of the season where boat capsized in Lake Michigan this month. Three people were rescued in the incident.

With the spring and summer months ahead, “something else is going to happen and we need to be prepared,” she said.