Kenosha firefighters battling major blaze at Model Market on 54th Street

Kenosha firefighters are battling a major fire — and the weather — at the Model Market grocery store, 2327 54th St.
The fire was reported at about 5 p.m. Wednesday. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
The fire has displaced residents living above the store and has resulted in the Kenosha Fire Department calling in fire crews from Kenosha and Racine counties and Lake County, Illinois, to man city firehouses.
A city bus has been called to the scene to provide a mobile warming center.
This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as information becomes available.