 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Kenosha firefighters battling major blaze at Model Market on 54th Street

Kenosha firefighters are battling a major fire — and the weather — at the Model Market grocery store, 2327 54th St.

The fire was reported at about 5 p.m. Wednesday. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The fire has displaced residents living above the store and has resulted in the Kenosha Fire Department calling in fire crews from Kenosha and Racine counties and Lake County, Illinois, to man city firehouses.

A city bus has been called to the scene to provide a mobile warming center.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as information becomes available.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon launches 'Alexa Together'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert