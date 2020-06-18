Kenosha firefighters handle three apartment fires in six days

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kenosha firefighters have battled three apartment fires in the last six days, the most recent a blaze at 1753 15th Avenue that displaced residents of the multi-unit building.

Kenosha Fire Chief Charles Leipzig said the department was called to the fire at 10:31 p.m Wednesday. He said smoke alarms in the building were sounding, and firefighters discovered a fire in the attic.

“They had the fire under control in 15 or 20 minutes,” Leipzig said.

None of the residents were injured. But Leipzig said they were unable to return to their apartments because of smoke and water damage and some fire damage “We’re estimating $80,000 in fire loss” along with $10,000 in damage to residents’ property.

He said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but does not appear to be suspicious and may have been due to an electrical problem.

Fire updates

Leipzig said a fire Saturday afternoon in a two-unit building at 3850 36th Avenue is being investigated as a possible arson fire.