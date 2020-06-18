Kenosha firefighters handle three apartment fires in six days

Kenosha firefighters have battled three apartment fires in the last six days, the most recent a blaze at 1753 15th Avenue that displaced residents of the multi-unit building.
Kenosha Fire Chief Charles Leipzig said the department was called to the fire at 10:31 p.m Wednesday. He said smoke alarms in the building were sounding, and firefighters discovered a fire in the attic.
“They had the fire under control in 15 or 20 minutes,” Leipzig said.
None of the residents were injured. But Leipzig said they were unable to return to their apartments because of smoke and water damage and some fire damage “We’re estimating $80,000 in fire loss” along with $10,000 in damage to residents’ property.
He said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but does not appear to be suspicious and may have been due to an electrical problem.
Fire updates
Leipzig said a fire Saturday afternoon in a two-unit building at 3850 36th Avenue is being investigated as a possible arson fire.
That fire began in the upper unit of the building. When firefighters were called at about 1:40 p.m. there were heavy smoke and flames in the apartment. The fire caused about $90,000 in damage and the loss of about $24,000 in property, the chief said.
Sgt. Jeremy DeWitt of the Kenosha Police Department confirmed that the cause of the fire is under investigation and said no one has been arrested.
One resident of that building was taken to the hospital for treatment for minor smoke inhalation.
Also, residents of one building in the Windsor Apartments, 3825 89th St., were displaced by a fire that was reported at 10:15 p.m .Friday.
An 8-year-old girl who lives in the apartments noticed the smell of smoke and woke her father, who looked out a window and saw fire in the eaves of the building. The girl and her father alerted their neighbors, and everyone in the building escaped unharmed.
That fire is believed to have started on a balcony and is not believed to be suspicious in origin.
