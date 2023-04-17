The Kenosha Firefighters Pizza Bake-Off is 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 23.
The event — with proceeds going to the Kenosha’s Fire Department’s drone fund — takes place at Ruffolo’s Special Pizza II, 3931 45th St.
Members of the public will be able to sample various pizzas and vote for their favorite.
Admission is $10 at the door.
Liz Snyder
Features/GO Kenosha
