Kenosha firefighters throw Christmas party for kids at Action Territory

Kenosha firefighters made the holiday season a bit brighter for dozens of area children and their families this week.

A high-energy Christmas party sponsored by the Professional Firefighters Local 414 C.A.R.E. happened at America’s Action Territory, 12345 75th St., Wednesday afternoon

C.A.R.E., which stands for Community Assistance Response Effort, is the charitable arm of Kenosha Professional Firefighters Local 414.

The attendees were chosen by Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services Inc. had free access to arcade games, laser tag, bumper cars and plenty of pizza. Each child also received an age-appropriate Christmas gift purchased by C.A.R.E. The event was closed to the public so participants didn't have to wait in lines for games.

Firefighters Ricardo Lebron, president of the local union, and Joseph Sielski, vice-president of the union and secretary of C.A.R.E., helped organize the event now in its 17th year.

"I think it's a great event," Lebron said. "We feel very fortunate to be able to help those who are less fortunate during this time. This is part of our mission statement for our charitable organization. We identify an unmet need and we go into action."

Lebron said America’s Action Territory has been both generous and appreciative of the effort.

"They've been terrific," Lebron said, adding the company allowed them to pick and day and time.

This is the second year the event has been held at America’s Action Territory.

"It feels amazing, and it's nice that we can give the kids something different and they can come out and play games," said general manager Tina Beltran, adding the employees were "super excited about it."

Beltran said the event also allows parents who may not have the disposable income to afford to bring their families to the amusement park to just "have fun and forget about everything" for a time.

Carmyn Hough, KAFASI's director of family services, thanked the firefighters, volunteers and Action Territory staff for their meaningful efforts.

"It's been great and a lot of fun for the kids," Hough said. "The firefighters are amazing and super great. They do this with us every year for the kids. ... And it's always fun to come to Action Territory."