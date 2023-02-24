Motorists passing through the 39th Avenue, 75th Street and Roosevelt Road intersection Friday afternoon -- and any Friday afternoon in the past year -- likely saw a hardy group of protestors carrying signs calling for action on climate change.

Through rain, snow and bitter cold, the rallies have continued, with Friday marking an entire year of climate rallies for the group, made up of members of the Grace Lutheran Church.

Group leader Bill Gregory, who has attended every event, even braving below-zero temperatures, said the commitment began after last year's Earth Day events.

"When I started, what I told people was I would come out every Friday until I didn't need to anymore," Gregory said.

That will likely be changing after this week, however, with Gregory saying it was going to be his last scheduled protest.

Rev. Jonathan Barker, the pastor of Grace Lutheran and also an avid participant in the weekly rallies, brought his newborn son Isaiah along with his parents Charles and Kate.

With three generations of Barkers and about a dozen people in total participating in the final scheduled rally, Jonathan Barker expressed how proud he was of the work and commitment people had put into the protests.

"I couldn't be more proud to be out here with Bill and everyone," Barker said. "And for my son to be able to be out here and fight for our future together."

With his son just a month old, Jonathan Barker said climate action had become even more important to him.

"We know for my son's future and his generation there's so much work to be done," Barker said.

Rev. Charles Barker, Jonathan's father, was also reflective as he considered his grandson's future and the current direction the United States was going with addressing climate change.

"I came to Kenosha today asking a question, the Zeiah question," Charles Barker said, using the nickname for his grandson. "(It is about) whether he will have a home, a livable home on our Earth."

In the year of protesting, the group had occasions to celebrate. Last summer, the Inflation Reduction Act was passed, what Jonathan Barker called "the largest investment in transitioning to clean energy in history."