A small but passionate group of locals decried the recent beating death of Tyre Nichols by police in Memphis, Tenn., Saturday evening with a demonstration and protest in Downtown Kenosha.

About a dozen marched around Downtown and the Public Safety Building with signs stating “End Police Brutality” and “Justice for Tyre Nichols.”

The march was organized by local nonprofit Leaders of Kenosha and its executive director Tanya McLean.

“Cops murdering community members is not good for anyone,” McLean said. “It’s not good for our community, it’s not good for this country. It’s OK to have different opinions and views, you know police are humans, but what they did to Tyre was inhumane and we cannot let that stand.”

McLean said it’s also important to “apply the pressure” on local leaders in Kenosha.

“We know that if we (must) continue to apply pressure and speak up and march in protest, even if it’s small amounts like this. We’ve been out here in thousands and we’ve been out here with just a couple of us, but the fact still remains that we need boots on the ground. This is important. Marching, protesting, letting your voice be heard, it’s important,“ McLean said. “If you see things, call it out. That’s your obligation and duty.”

McLean said she believes the police department “supports us continuing to to meet with them and being out here.”

Demonstrator Kyle Flood expressed similar sentiments.

“We’re here, and we’re standing up but we need more of us,” Flood said.

A sixth Memphis officer was fired on Friday after an internal police investigation found he violated multiple department policies in the violent arrest of Nichols, including rules surrounding the deployment of a stun gun, officials said.

Recently released video of the night of Jan. 7, 2022, shows Memphis police officers battering Nichols, 29, with punches and kicks and also using pepper spray and a baton, with Nichols howling in pain as he tried to shield himself from the blows. Nichols died in a hospital just a few days later.

Five police officers have since been charged with second-degree murder and other offenses.

The case has sparked outrage across the nation and mass demonstrations since video of the incident was released to the public late last month.

