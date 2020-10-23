 Skip to main content
Kenosha groups partner with national project hosting virtual events to reunite Americans
Kenosha groups partner with national project hosting virtual events to reunite Americans

ReUnited States of America logo

Four local nonprofit groups are collaborating with the Re:United States of America Project for a three-day virtual, cross-cultural exchange weekend via Zoom online video conference beginning tonight.

Kenosha residents will play host to visitors from Los Angeles and New York City through a weekend of Zoom events that will take place  from 7-8:30 p.m. tonight; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday; and from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday. Daytime events are optional.

The events seek to bring people together in an effort to transcend the climate of political polarization and cultural division in the country and “to find greater compassion, connection and understanding with our fellow Kenoshans and Americans,” according to organizers. Local collaborators are: Kenosha Women’s Network, The Coalition for Dismantling Racism, Braver Angels Kenosha and The Hope Council.

Participants agree to steer clear of politics, assumptions, finger-pointing, preaching, judging and hierarchies. Those interested can learn more online at: bencaroncreates.com/reunitedproject

To register go online to: docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdfbGSvenrnqybz8HSgnk-_n3OhaCG8QNNvMLKqFLZ3yRTvBQ/viewform

Additional information is available via e-mail at: bencaroncreates@gmail.com

