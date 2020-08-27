Kenosha Guard leader stands by call to arms

The post read: “Any patriots willing to take up arms and defend our City tonight from the evil thugs? No doubt they are currently planning on the next part of the City to burn tonight.”

In a subsequent post in the thread that followed, Mathewson posted: “Chief Miskinis, as you know I am the commander of the Kenosha Guard, a local militia. We are mobilizing tonight and have about 3,000 RSVPs. We have volunteers that will be in Uptown downtown and at the entrances to other neighborhoods.”

Mathewson said he and others worked together Tuesday night to offer protection to those who needed it.

“We had African Americans, we had some Hispanics with us in arms,” Mathewson said. “Protecting your community has nothing to do with race. It has everything to do with the fact we are not going to allow you (those who riot) to destroy our community and injure our neighbors.”

Mary B. McCord, legal director at Georgetown University Law Center’s Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection (ICAP), wrote a letter to Kenosha officials and Attorney General Josh Kaul regarding laws related to militia groups as a result of the reports of militant activity here.