Kenosha HarborMarket awarded grant for marketing, technology and education

Three southeast Wisconsin farmers markets have been named recipients of grants from a regional farm credit cooperative-giving program.

Kenosha HarborMarket, Highway 11 Outdoor Market in Sturtevant and Saturdays on the Square in Elkhorn were among 28 farmers market organizations in the state that Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America awarded with funding of up to $1,000 for marketing, technology or educational efforts.

The grant program serves markets in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois. In the tri-state region the program awarded grants to 80 farmers market organizations, according Compeer Financial officials.

Grants to farmers markets will directly assist 3,122 people and benefit 4.2 million shoppers who use the markets. In addition, to the farmers market organization, 24 vendors also received up to $500.

“Farmers markets bring fresh, healthy foods directly to communities in an accessible way,” said Karen Schieler, senior corporate giving specialist at Compeer Financial. “Many markets have had to make changes and navigate the challenges presented during the pandemic. Through these grants, we hope to recognize the huge asset that farmers markets are to our communities – rural, suburban and urban alike.”

Kenosha HarborMarket is located at Second Avenue and 56th Street, one block west of the museums, every Saturday from May through Oct. 30. It also operates its Winter HarborMarket every Saturday through April 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., within Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave.

