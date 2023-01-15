Kenosha HarborMarket teams up with Visit Pleasant Prairie to bring outdoor market to Prairie Springs Park

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Kenosha Common Markets Inc., operator of Kenosha HarborMarket, and Visit Pleasant Prairie have announced a collaboration that will bring a Pleasant Prairie HarborMarket to Prairie Springs Park on the western shore of Lake Andrea this summer.
The Pleasant Prairie HarborMarket will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on three Sundays: June 18, July 16 and August 20 at Prairie Springs Park, 9900 Terwall Terrace, Pleasant Prairie.
“We are very excited to bring all of the things that make Kenosha HarborMarket a premier attraction in Kenosha to the Village of Pleasant Prairie,” said Andrea Forgianni, executive director of Kenosha HarborMarket. “The fresh, homegrown fruits and vegetables, a wide variety of handmade foods and gift items will be available. We’re pleased to expand the opportunity for people to purchase locally sourced foods and locally made items.”
Sarah Howard, executive director of Visit Pleasant Prairie, said the Pleasant Prairie HarborMarket will add to the amenities that already make Prairie Springs Park so special.
“The Pleasant Prairie HarborMarket makes the perfect addition to the existing tourism drivers at Prairie Springs Park – the Pleasant Prairie RecPlex and Lake Andrea. To have an iconic and trusted event host team up with us on this initiative is one we are very proud of,” Howard said. “Alongside the market will be the Lake Andrea Beer Garden (tentatively opening July 2023). We are thrilled to continue seeking out new ways for locals and visitors to enjoy their time in Pleasant Prairie.”
The Pleasant Prairie HarborMarket will be the third such market in the region operated by Kenosha Common Markets, Inc.
The location of the Pleasant Prairie HarborMarket — on the shores of Lake Andrea — holds true to the “harbor” in HarborMarket. As at the Kenosha HarborMarket, customers will be welcome to do much more than shop from local vendors. Live music, beautiful scenery, prepared foods and a relaxing atmosphere will make the Pleasant Prairie HarborMarket a place to unwind and enjoy.
Applications for vendors are now being accepted for Kenosha HarborMarket’s 21st outdoor season and the new Pleasant Prairie HarborMarket. Vendors can find more information at
kenoshaharbormarket.com and can contact Executive Director Andrea Forgianni at aforgianni@kenoshaharbormarket.com.
IN PHOTOS: Scenes from Kenosha's HarborMarket in recent years
1393714.jpg
Benson Jusits eats his first corn on the cob at HarborMarket.
Submitted by Katie Freitag
Ace Innovative 1.jpg
KTEC student Brian Yao talks up the features of Ace Innovative's "Hot Roast" coffee candles at HarborMarket.
submitted photo
EXCEPTIONAL RAY FORGIANNI
Forgianni
KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
HARBOR MARKET
Leo Reyes applies a condiment to food during the new indoor HarborMarket.
HARBOR MARKET
HARBOR MARKET
Brian Passino
HARBOR MARKET
Keith Minikel, of Fire-Up Acoustic, performs at the new Winter HarborMarket site.
HARBOR MARKET
HARBOR MARKET
Brian Passino
HARBOR MARKET
Derek Fox of Sky Mountain Kettle Corn prepares a batch of popcorn outside the new indoor HarborMarket site at the Masonic Center at 115 56th St.
HARBOR MARKET
HARBOR MARKET
Brian Passino
HARBOR MARKET
Tina Gomez, left, brings out some freshly-baked bread to Janice Erickson at Mason’s Bread at the new indoor HarborMarket site. This year, the indoor HarborMarket season was cancelled due to concerns about COVID-19.
HARBOR MARKET
HARBOR MARKET
Brian Passino
HARBOR MARKET
Jordan Bryant, left, holds Ashlyn while Ron Bryant, top, Riley Bryant, bottom, and Linda Bryant look over food for sale by Renee Stinson, far right, of Jams and Breads LLC., at the new Winter HarborMarket site at the Masonic Center at 115 56th St.
HARBOR MARKET
Brian Passino
HARBOR MARKET
Jack Liban of Mandolin Coffee pours hot water to brew fresh coffee on a brisk morning at HarborMarket on Saturday.
Brian Passino
HARBOR MARKET
Curzio Caravati, the market manager for HarborMarket, rides his bike to check on vendors at the last outdoor day for the market on Saturday.
Brian Passino
HARBOR MARKET
Bao Xiong, left, waits on a customer at her family’s produce stand at HarborMarket on the last outdoor day for the market in 2019. Saturday marks the end of the 2022 outdoor season for the popular attraction.
Brian Passino
HARBOR MARKET OPENS
Carey Singsank and her husband Craig buy fresh doughnuts from Jill Boyce of The Secret Life Doughnut Shop on the opening day of the outdoor HarborMarket May 12. The market is open Saturday.
HARBOR MARKET OPENS
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
HARBOR MARKET OPENS
Patrons brave the chill on Saturday for the first day of HarborMarket’s outdoor season.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
HARBOR MARKET: A blooming good buy
A blooming good buy
Mick Kelly carries a bouquet of flowers he picked up at HarborMarket on Saturday, the final outdoor market of the season.
Brian Passino
HARBOR MARKET: Apple crisp
Apple crisp
Kevin Dziubinski, left, and Randy Perry, center, of Hafs Orchard help Dan Hoeft make apple selections at HarborMarket on a chilly Saturday. It was the last outdoor market of the season.
Brian Passino
Harbor MarketPlace 2003
This photo from 2003 shows crowds enjoy the first day of the new Harbor MarketPlace, which continues today as HarborMarket.
KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
HarborMarket
This file photo show the Winter HarborMarket in the Rhode Center of the Arts. Starting in October, the winter market will move to a new home in the Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th St.
HarborMarket
Laura Tucker
Harbormarket file photo
Visitors stroll through the Kenosha HarborMarket, will be back outside for another season nstarting May 11.
KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO
HARBORMARKET FOOD PAGE
Spring rolls with shrimp and sweet potato noodles at the GreenHearts booth at HarborMarket.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
HARBORMARKET FOOD PAGE
Different kinds of sweet potato noodles for spring rolls at the GreenHearts booth at HarborMarket.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
HARBORMARKET FOOD PAGE
What dreaws shoppers to farmers markets? Fresh food, like these beets.
KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO
HARBORMARKET FOOD PAGE
True Xiong makes spring rolls with shrimp and sweet potato noodles at the GreenHearts booth at HarborMarket on July 21.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
HARBORMARKET FOOD PAGE
Different kinds of sweet potato noodles for spring rolls at the GreenHearts LLC vendor booth at HarborMarket. on Saturday, July 21, 2018.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
HARBORMARKET FOOD PAGE SPRING ROLLS
True Xiong makes spring rolls with shrimp and sweet potato noodles while Pahou Vang, top left, and Trent Vang, lower right, watch at the GreenHearts booth at HarborMarket on July 21.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
HARBORMARKET FOOD PAGE VEGETABLES
The Vang family sold fresh vegetables at a booth during a 2018 HarborMarket. The popular Kenosha outdoor market continues Saturdays through October.
Kenosha News File Photo
HARBORMARKET FOOD PAGE VEGETABLES
Patty pan summer squash and other vegetables at the Vang family booth at HarborMarket on July 21.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
HARBORMARKET FOOD PAGE VEGETABLES
Patty pan summer squash and other vegetables at the Vang family booth at HarborMarket onJuly 21.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
HARBORMARKET FOOD PAGE VEGETABLES
Lor Vang, right, of Wausau and his family sell fresh vegetables at their booth at HarborMarket on July 21.
HARBORMARKET FOOD PAGE VEGETABLES
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
HarborMarket pic
Harbormarket in downtown Kenosha may soon have a nearby colleague in the proposed Kenosha Public Market.
John Sloca
Henry and Eva at HarborMarket.jpg
Eva and Henry Reil pose at HarborMarket. The market was one of their favorite destinations on their trip to Kenosha.
submitted photos
Kenosha HarborMarket
Kenosha’s HarborMarket starts its outdoor season this Saturday.
KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO
Kenosha HarborMarket.JPG
HarborMarket in Kenosha kicks off its 2021 summer season Saturday. Again this summer, farmers market enthusiast will have two downtown options as Kenosha Public Market will also operate a few blocks to the west adjacent to the city’s municipal building.
KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO
LAST WEEKEND OF THE YEAR
Angela Kysely, of Auntie G.G.’s Provisions, reaches for a brownie for a customer at the Winter HarborMarket on Saturday. Despite the temperatures, Kysely gladly set up her booth outside.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
market crowd.jpg
Dolly and Dennis Dahlberg and Randy Waas lead a crowd at HarborMarket in May 1919 on the market’s first outdoor day of the season. This year the market will open on June 27.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
SNAPSHOT - JANE POWERS
Jane Powers owns and operates B&J's Pampered Pup Bakery. Powers can be found with her dog biscuits at HarborMarket every Saturday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SNAPSHOT - JANE POWERS
Jane Powers owns and operates B&J's Pampered Pup Bakery. Powers can be found with her dog biscuits at HarborMarket every Saturday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SNAPSHOT - JANE POWERS
Jane Powers owns and operates B&J’s Pampered Pup Bakery. Powers can be found with her dog biscuits at HarborMarket every Saturday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SNAPSHOT - JANE POWERS
Jane Powers, owner and operator of B&J's Pampered Pup Bakery, right, helps Valerie and Darrin Wolf select dog biscuits at the HarborMarket at the Rhode on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Powers can be found with her dog biscuits at HarborMarket every Saturday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WISCNONIAN DELECTABLES
Anna Moldenhauer, owner of Wisconian Delectables, sells her custom chips at HarborMarket.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WISCONIAN DELECTABLES
Anna Moldenhauer, owner of WisConian Delectables, sells her custom chips at HarborMarket.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTOs BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WISCONIAN DELECTABLES
Anna Moldenhauer, owner of Wisconian Delectables, sells her custom chips at HarborMarket.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WISCONIAN DELECTABLES
Anna Moldenhauer, owner of WisConian Delectables, talks with customers at HarborMarket.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WISCONIAN DELECTABLES
Anna Moldenhauer, owner of Wisconian Delectables, talks with customers at HarborMarket.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
