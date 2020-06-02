Kenosha HarborMarket to open June 27

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Kenosha HarborMarket will open its season on Saturday, June 27, it was announced today.

The popular weekly market often attracts more than 100 vendors and thousands of visitors.

Located on Second Avenue between 54th and 56th streets, HarborMarket will have a slightly different look and feel this outdoor season. To keep customers, vendors and staff as safe as possible, and in compliance with City of Kenosha requirements, it is implementing safety protocols laid out in the Kenosha County Kickstart Plan. The market plans to remain in regular contact with the Kenosha County Health Department.

"As our opening date approaches, we will provide additional information for vendors and customers. Please know that our staff and volunteer board are working tirelessly to provide a safe and pleasant shopping experience," said Ray Forgianni, president of the board.

Questions may be directed to Ray Forgianni, rforgianni@kenoshaharbormarket.com.