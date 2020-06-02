Kenosha HarborMarket to open June 27
View Comments
breaking alert top story

Kenosha HarborMarket to open June 27

  • Updated
EXCEPTIONAL RAY FORGIANNI

Ray Forgianni, HarborMarket president, pauses at HarborMarket on Sept. 1.

A longtime city planner, he helped bring the concept of the market to the city.

 KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO

Kenosha HarborMarket will open its season on Saturday, June 27, it was announced today. 

The popular weekly market often attracts more than 100 vendors and thousands of visitors. 

Located on Second Avenue between 54th and 56th streets, HarborMarket will have a slightly different look and feel this outdoor season. To keep customers, vendors and staff as safe as possible, and in compliance with City of Kenosha requirements, it is implementing safety protocols laid out in the Kenosha County Kickstart Plan. The market plans to remain in regular contact with the Kenosha County Health Department.

"As our opening date approaches, we will provide additional information for vendors and customers. Please know that our staff and volunteer board are working tirelessly to provide a safe and pleasant shopping experience," said Ray Forgianni, president of the board. 

Questions may be directed to Ray Forgianni, rforgianni@kenoshaharbormarket.com.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GO Today (May 30, 2020)
Local News

GO Today (May 30, 2020)

  • Updated

Today is Water a Flower Day. With all our recent rain, it’s likely your flowers don’t urgently need a drink, but it’s a great habit to get int…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics