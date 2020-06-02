Kenosha HarborMarket to open June 27

×
Ray Forgianni, HarborMarket president, pauses at HarborMarket on Sept. 1.
A longtime city planner, he helped bring the concept of the market to the city.
Kenosha HarborMarket will open its season on Saturday, June 27, it was announced today. The popular weekly market often attracts more than 100 vendors and thousands of visitors.
Located on Second Avenue between 54th and 56th streets, HarborMarket will have a slightly different look and feel this outdoor season. To keep customers, vendors and staff as safe as possible, and in compliance with City of Kenosha requirements, it is implementing safety protocols laid out in the Kenosha County Kickstart Plan. The market plans to remain in regular contact with the Kenosha County Health Department.
"As our opening date approaches, we will provide additional information for vendors and customers. Please know that our staff and volunteer board are working tirelessly to provide a safe and pleasant shopping experience," said Ray Forgianni, president of the board.
Questions may be directed to Ray Forgianni,
rforgianni@kenoshaharbormarket.com.
Benson Jusits eats his first corn on the cob at HarborMarket.
KTEC student Brian Yao talks up the features of Ace Innovative's "Hot Roast" coffee candles at HarborMarket.
Leo Reyes applies a condiment to food during the new indoor HarborMarket.
Keith Minikel, of Fire-Up Acoustic, performs at the new Winter HarborMarket site.
Derek Fox of Sky Mountain Kettle Corn prepares a batch of popcorn outside the new indoor HarborMarket site at the Masonic Center at 115 56th St.
Tina Gomez, left, brings out some freshly-baked bread to Janice Erickson at Mason’s Bread at the new indoor HarborMarket site.
Jordan Bryant, left, holds Ashlyn while Ron Bryant, top, Riley Bryant, bottom, and Linda Bryant look over food for sale by Renee Stinson, far right, of Jams and Breads LLC., at the new Winter HarborMarket site at the Masonic Center at 115 56th St.
Jack Liban of Mandolin Coffee pours hot water to brew fresh coffee on a brisk morning at HarborMarket on Saturday.
Curzio Caravati, the market manager for HarborMarket, rides his bike to check on vendors at the last outdoor day for the market on Saturday.
Bao Xiong, left, waits on a customer at her family’s produce stand at HarborMarket on Saturday, the last outdoor day for the market.
Carey Singsank and her husband Craig buy fresh doughnuts from Jill Boyce of The Secret Life Doughnut Shop on the opening day of the outdoor HarborMarket May 12. The market is open Saturday.
Patrons brave the chill on Saturday for the first day of HarborMarket’s outdoor season.
Mick Kelly carries a bouquet of flowers he picked up at HarborMarket on Saturday, the final outdoor market of the season.
Kevin Dziubinski, left, and Randy Perry, center, of Hafs Orchard help Dan Hoeft make apple selections at HarborMarket on a chilly Saturday. It was the last outdoor market of the season.
This photo from 2003 shows crowds enjoy the first day of the new Harbor MarketPlace, which continues today as HarborMarket.
This file photo show the Winter HarborMarket in the Rhode Center of the Arts. Starting in October, the winter market will move to a new home in the Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th St.
Visitors stroll through the Kenosha HarborMarket, will be back outside for another season nstarting May 11.
Spring rolls with shrimp and sweet potato noodles at the GreenHearts booth at HarborMarket.
Different kinds of sweet potato noodles for spring rolls at the GreenHearts booth at HarborMarket.
Beets at the Vang family fresh vegetable booth at HarborMarket.
True Xiong makes spring rolls with shrimp and sweet potato noodles at the GreenHearts booth at HarborMarket on July 21.
Different kinds of sweet potato noodles for spring rolls at the GreenHearts LLC vendor booth at HarborMarket. on Saturday, July 21, 2018.
True Xiong makes spring rolls with shrimp and sweet potato noodles while Pahou Vang, top left, and Trent Vang, lower right, watch at the GreenHearts booth at HarborMarket on July 21.
The Vang family sells fresh vegetables at their booth at HarborMarket on July 21.
Patty pan summer squash and other vegetables at the Vang family booth at HarborMarket on July 21.
Patty pan summer squash and other vegetables at the Vang family booth at HarborMarket onJuly 21.
Lor Vang, right, of Wausau and his family sell fresh vegetables at their booth at HarborMarket on July 21.
Harbormarket opens for the first day outside Saturday.
Eva and Henry Reil pose at HarborMarket. The market was one of their favorite destinations on their trip to Kenosha.
Kenosha’s HarborMarket starts its outdoor season this Saturday.
HarborMarket in Kenosha is one of the county’s biggest draws annually as tourism continues to surge, according to the latest report from the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Angela Kysely, of Auntie G.G.’s Provisions, reaches for a brownie for a customer at the Winter HarborMarket on Saturday. Despite the temperatures, Kysely gladly set up her booth outside.
Dolly and Dennis Dahlberg and Randy Waas lead a crowd at HarborMarket Saturday on the market’s first outdoor day of the season.
Jane Powers owns and operates B&J's Pampered Pup Bakery. Powers can be found with her dog biscuits at HarborMarket every Saturday.
Jane Powers owns and operates B&J's Pampered Pup Bakery. Powers can be found with her dog biscuits at HarborMarket every Saturday.
Jane Powers owns and operates B&J’s Pampered Pup Bakery. Powers can be found with her dog biscuits at HarborMarket every Saturday.
Jane Powers, owner and operator of B&J's Pampered Pup Bakery, right, helps Valerie and Darrin Wolf select dog biscuits at the HarborMarket at the Rhode on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Powers can be found with her dog biscuits at HarborMarket every Saturday.
Anna Moldenhauer, owner of Wisconian Delectables, sells her custom chips at HarborMarket.
Anna Moldenhauer, owner of WisConian Delectables, sells her custom chips at HarborMarket.
Anna Moldenhauer, owner of Wisconian Delectables, sells her custom chips at HarborMarket.
Anna Moldenhauer, owner of WisConian Delectables, talks with customers at HarborMarket.
Anna Moldenhauer, owner of Wisconian Delectables, talks with customers at HarborMarket.
