Kenosha HarborMarket will winter at the Kenosha Union Club

FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
Kenosha HarborMarket will be moving indoors to the Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave., starting on Nov. 5th and will operate every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April 29, except Dec. 17, 24 and 31.
Kenosha HarborMarket’s outdoor season continues every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 29th. The outdoor market is located at Second Avenue and 56th Street, one block west of the City of Kenosha Civil War Museum and Public Museum.
“We are pleased to be able to continue our year-round venue for our high-quality vendors and our supportive customers,” Kenosha HarborMarket Executive Director Andrea Forgianni said. “Transitioning from the outdoor season on Oct. 29 to directly to the Winter HarborMarket on the following Saturday, Nov. 5, provides the community with year-round access to fresh, local foods and artisan creations.”
Forgianni said Kenosha HarborMarket has been having an exceptional summer season, with some Saturdays exceeding 140 vendor booths and 12,000 customers.
The Winter HarborMarket will feature vendors offering local fruits and vegetables, meat, poultry, eggs, baked goods, pantry staples, soaps and body care products, artisan creations and prepared foods. Several food producers, including some customer favorites from the outdoor season, as well as some new ones, will continue to offer an unbeatable selection and variety of locally sourced foods, she said.
“The Winter HarborMarket continues to grow and there will be many new offerings for the public to enjoy,” she said. “This is a wonderful opportunity for our non-profit to fulfill its mission of serving the public and to support local small businesses.”
Kenosha HarborMarket Board President John Collins said the Winter HarborMarket at the Kenosha Union Club is an excellent, central city location that offers great amenities for the vendors and the public.
“The Winter Kenosha HarborMarket brings a variety of foods, goods and services to the surrounding neighborhoods and is also very easy for people in the region to visit,” Collins said. “The Kenosha Union Club offers a great deal of space for the vendors and the public. It’s a first-floor location so it is easily accessible for people with disabilities, and there is ample parking.”
Both the Kenosha HarborMarket and Kenosha WinterHarborMarket accept SNAP/EBT benefits. For more information about Kenosha HarborMarket, visit the website at
www.kenoshaharbormarket.com.
IN PHOTOS: Scenes from Kenosha's HarborMarket in recent years
1393714.jpg
Benson Jusits eats his first corn on the cob at HarborMarket.
Submitted by Katie Freitag
Ace Innovative 1.jpg
KTEC student Brian Yao talks up the features of Ace Innovative's "Hot Roast" coffee candles at HarborMarket.
submitted photo
EXCEPTIONAL RAY FORGIANNI
Forgianni
KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
HARBOR MARKET
Leo Reyes applies a condiment to food during the new indoor HarborMarket.
HARBOR MARKET
HARBOR MARKET
Brian Passino
HARBOR MARKET
Keith Minikel, of Fire-Up Acoustic, performs at the new Winter HarborMarket site.
HARBOR MARKET
HARBOR MARKET
Brian Passino
HARBOR MARKET
Derek Fox of Sky Mountain Kettle Corn prepares a batch of popcorn outside the new indoor HarborMarket site at the Masonic Center at 115 56th St.
HARBOR MARKET
HARBOR MARKET
Brian Passino
HARBOR MARKET
Tina Gomez, left, brings out some freshly-baked bread to Janice Erickson at Mason’s Bread at the new indoor HarborMarket site. This year, the indoor HarborMarket season was cancelled due to concerns about COVID-19.
HARBOR MARKET
HARBOR MARKET
Brian Passino
HARBOR MARKET
Jordan Bryant, left, holds Ashlyn while Ron Bryant, top, Riley Bryant, bottom, and Linda Bryant look over food for sale by Renee Stinson, far right, of Jams and Breads LLC., at the new Winter HarborMarket site at the Masonic Center at 115 56th St.
HARBOR MARKET
Brian Passino
HARBOR MARKET
Jack Liban of Mandolin Coffee pours hot water to brew fresh coffee on a brisk morning at HarborMarket on Saturday.
Brian Passino
HARBOR MARKET
Curzio Caravati, the market manager for HarborMarket, rides his bike to check on vendors at the last outdoor day for the market on Saturday.
Brian Passino
HARBOR MARKET
Bao Xiong, left, waits on a customer at her family’s produce stand at HarborMarket on Saturday, the last outdoor day for the market.
Brian Passino
HARBOR MARKET OPENS
Carey Singsank and her husband Craig buy fresh doughnuts from Jill Boyce of The Secret Life Doughnut Shop on the opening day of the outdoor HarborMarket May 12. The market is open Saturday.
HARBOR MARKET OPENS
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
HARBOR MARKET OPENS
Patrons brave the chill on Saturday for the first day of HarborMarket’s outdoor season.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
HARBOR MARKET: A blooming good buy
A blooming good buy
Mick Kelly carries a bouquet of flowers he picked up at HarborMarket on Saturday, the final outdoor market of the season.
Brian Passino
HARBOR MARKET: Apple crisp
Apple crisp
Kevin Dziubinski, left, and Randy Perry, center, of Hafs Orchard help Dan Hoeft make apple selections at HarborMarket on a chilly Saturday. It was the last outdoor market of the season.
Brian Passino
Harbor MarketPlace 2003
This photo from 2003 shows crowds enjoy the first day of the new Harbor MarketPlace, which continues today as HarborMarket.
KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
HarborMarket
This file photo show the Winter HarborMarket in the Rhode Center of the Arts. Starting in October, the winter market will move to a new home in the Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th St.
HarborMarket
Laura Tucker
Harbormarket file photo
Visitors stroll through the Kenosha HarborMarket, will be back outside for another season nstarting May 11.
KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO
HARBORMARKET FOOD PAGE
Spring rolls with shrimp and sweet potato noodles at the GreenHearts booth at HarborMarket.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
HARBORMARKET FOOD PAGE
Different kinds of sweet potato noodles for spring rolls at the GreenHearts booth at HarborMarket.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
HARBORMARKET FOOD PAGE
What dreaws shoppers to farmers markets? Fresh food, like these beets.
KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO
HARBORMARKET FOOD PAGE
True Xiong makes spring rolls with shrimp and sweet potato noodles at the GreenHearts booth at HarborMarket on July 21.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
HARBORMARKET FOOD PAGE
Different kinds of sweet potato noodles for spring rolls at the GreenHearts LLC vendor booth at HarborMarket. on Saturday, July 21, 2018.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
HARBORMARKET FOOD PAGE SPRING ROLLS
True Xiong makes spring rolls with shrimp and sweet potato noodles while Pahou Vang, top left, and Trent Vang, lower right, watch at the GreenHearts booth at HarborMarket on July 21.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
HARBORMARKET FOOD PAGE VEGETABLES
The Vang family sold fresh vegetables at a booth during a 2018 HarborMarket. The popular Kenosha outdoor market continues Saturdays through October.
Kenosha News File Photo
HARBORMARKET FOOD PAGE VEGETABLES
Patty pan summer squash and other vegetables at the Vang family booth at HarborMarket on July 21.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
HARBORMARKET FOOD PAGE VEGETABLES
Patty pan summer squash and other vegetables at the Vang family booth at HarborMarket onJuly 21.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
HARBORMARKET FOOD PAGE VEGETABLES
Lor Vang, right, of Wausau and his family sell fresh vegetables at their booth at HarborMarket on July 21.
HARBORMARKET FOOD PAGE VEGETABLES
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
HarborMarket pic
Harbormarket in downtown Kenosha may soon have a nearby colleague in the proposed Kenosha Public Market.
John Sloca
Henry and Eva at HarborMarket.jpg
Eva and Henry Reil pose at HarborMarket. The market was one of their favorite destinations on their trip to Kenosha.
submitted photos
Kenosha HarborMarket
Kenosha’s HarborMarket starts its outdoor season this Saturday.
KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO
Kenosha HarborMarket.JPG
HarborMarket in Kenosha kicks off its 2021 summer season Saturday. Again this summer, farmers market enthusiast will have two downtown options as Kenosha Public Market will also operate a few blocks to the west adjacent to the city’s municipal building.
KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO
LAST WEEKEND OF THE YEAR
Angela Kysely, of Auntie G.G.’s Provisions, reaches for a brownie for a customer at the Winter HarborMarket on Saturday. Despite the temperatures, Kysely gladly set up her booth outside.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
market crowd.jpg
Dolly and Dennis Dahlberg and Randy Waas lead a crowd at HarborMarket in May 1919 on the market’s first outdoor day of the season. This year the market will open on June 27.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
SNAPSHOT - JANE POWERS
Jane Powers owns and operates B&J's Pampered Pup Bakery. Powers can be found with her dog biscuits at HarborMarket every Saturday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SNAPSHOT - JANE POWERS
Jane Powers owns and operates B&J's Pampered Pup Bakery. Powers can be found with her dog biscuits at HarborMarket every Saturday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SNAPSHOT - JANE POWERS
Jane Powers owns and operates B&J’s Pampered Pup Bakery. Powers can be found with her dog biscuits at HarborMarket every Saturday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SNAPSHOT - JANE POWERS
Jane Powers, owner and operator of B&J's Pampered Pup Bakery, right, helps Valerie and Darrin Wolf select dog biscuits at the HarborMarket at the Rhode on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Powers can be found with her dog biscuits at HarborMarket every Saturday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WISCNONIAN DELECTABLES
Anna Moldenhauer, owner of Wisconian Delectables, sells her custom chips at HarborMarket.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WISCONIAN DELECTABLES
Anna Moldenhauer, owner of WisConian Delectables, sells her custom chips at HarborMarket.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTOs BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WISCONIAN DELECTABLES
Anna Moldenhauer, owner of Wisconian Delectables, sells her custom chips at HarborMarket.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WISCONIAN DELECTABLES
Anna Moldenhauer, owner of WisConian Delectables, talks with customers at HarborMarket.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WISCONIAN DELECTABLES
Anna Moldenhauer, owner of Wisconian Delectables, talks with customers at HarborMarket.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.