Kenosha HarborMarket will winter at the Kenosha Union Club

Kenosha HarborMarket will be moving indoors to the Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave., starting on Nov. 5th and will operate every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April 29, except Dec. 17, 24 and 31.

Kenosha HarborMarket’s outdoor season continues every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 29th. The outdoor market is located at Second Avenue and 56th Street, one block west of the City of Kenosha Civil War Museum and Public Museum.

“We are pleased to be able to continue our year-round venue for our high-quality vendors and our supportive customers,” Kenosha HarborMarket Executive Director Andrea Forgianni said. “Transitioning from the outdoor season on Oct. 29 to directly to the Winter HarborMarket on the following Saturday, Nov. 5, provides the community with year-round access to fresh, local foods and artisan creations.”

Forgianni said Kenosha HarborMarket has been having an exceptional summer season, with some Saturdays exceeding 140 vendor booths and 12,000 customers.

The Winter HarborMarket will feature vendors offering local fruits and vegetables, meat, poultry, eggs, baked goods, pantry staples, soaps and body care products, artisan creations and prepared foods. Several food producers, including some customer favorites from the outdoor season, as well as some new ones, will continue to offer an unbeatable selection and variety of locally sourced foods, she said.

“The Winter HarborMarket continues to grow and there will be many new offerings for the public to enjoy,” she said. “This is a wonderful opportunity for our non-profit to fulfill its mission of serving the public and to support local small businesses.”

Kenosha HarborMarket Board President John Collins said the Winter HarborMarket at the Kenosha Union Club is an excellent, central city location that offers great amenities for the vendors and the public.

“The Winter Kenosha HarborMarket brings a variety of foods, goods and services to the surrounding neighborhoods and is also very easy for people in the region to visit,” Collins said. “The Kenosha Union Club offers a great deal of space for the vendors and the public. It’s a first-floor location so it is easily accessible for people with disabilities, and there is ample parking.”

Both the Kenosha HarborMarket and Kenosha WinterHarborMarket accept SNAP/EBT benefits. For more information about Kenosha HarborMarket, visit the website at www.kenoshaharbormarket.com.