Kenosha has identified properties for affordable housing development

Developers and planners seeking solutions for constructing affordable housing can turn to the city of Kenosha, which has identified 675 vacant, undeveloped properties that are zoned for residential development.

It also has identified another 89 parcels that are suitable for development, but are not yet zoned for residential housing, according to Matt Werderitch, city planner.

While it may be easy to identify properties in the Uptown/Brasstown area, the list includes properties that are not concentrated in any one part of the city. They can be found from the north side to south side, some of which can be found within easy access of the central business district and the lakefront.

“Some can accommodate multi-family units, while others would be suitable for single-housing units,” Werderitch said. “Some might be suitable for mixed-use development. In some cases, the developer would have to create a subdivision.”

The parcels vary in size and configuration.

The properties were evaluated and included in a Housing Affordability Analysis Report to comply with a state statute. Werderitch said. The report was generated using data collected in 2018.