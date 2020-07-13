Kenosha History Center delays reopening

Kenosha's museums on the museum campus opened last week, and the History Center planned to open Tuesday.
But that opening is on hold, the History Center announced today.
"Due to the ongoing health situation, the Kenosha History Center has decided to 'press pause' on reopening the museum at this time. The museum is operating out of an abundance of caution and feels that it is in the best interest of our staff, volunteers and visitors to remain closed until the number of cases of COVID-19 is trending downward," the museum announced.
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during …
new mask
Linda Pleuger
